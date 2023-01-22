Shelflife: Wednesdays with the Mayor

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for a drop-in Lego Club in the Level Two Imaginarium. Stop by anytime between 2:30 to 5 p.m. every Monday and Friday to create fantastic Lego structures!

Permaculture with Paul Wheaton: Free, Earth Friendly Heat

Join the “Duke of Permaculture” Paul Wheaton of permies.com and Wheaton Labs for permaculture workshops this winter at Missoula Public Library! Learn about Paul’s strategies and projects involving rocket mass heaters for energy efficiency, passive solar greenhouses, and his Skills to Inherit Property (SKIP) program. For the January presentation, enjoy an explanation on rocket mass heaters and how their greater efficiency could save you tons of money and be better at heating your home, not to mention being easy on the environment! Join us from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room on Jan. 23.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Together, we can save lives. Missoula Public Library’s next American Red Cross Blood Drive will take place Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Level Four Cooper Room. To make an appointment, go to RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code missoulalibrary or zip code 59801, or call 800-448-3543. Face masks are not required when entering the donation space, but donors may wear one for any reason. Individuals who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and are symptom-free, may donate with no deferral time.

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, participants can expect to start with breath work, transition into mindful movement, settle in for a yoga nidra meditation, and finish with some gratitude. Kristen’s teaching style is a mix of techniques involving poses from hatha, restorative, gentle yoga, and yoga nidra meditation that is about being present in your body and noting how you feel. Class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Kristen is also certified through the Veteran’s Yoga Project in Mindful Resilience Yoga to teach in a trauma-informed manner.

Space is limited and online registration is required. Register online at registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com. Participants are encouraged to wear a mask during this class and must sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Wednesdays with the Mayor

Join Mayor Jordan Hess for in-person discussions of current affairs and answers to your questions on all topics to do with City governance from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the fourth Wednesdays of each month in a relaxed setting on the fourth floor of the Missoula Public Library. Missoula broadcast journalist Dennis Bragg will moderate. This month's main discussion topic is the Federal Building Acquisition. Visit the City’s website for upcoming discussion topics: ci.missoula.mt.us/2875/Wednesdays-with-the-Mayor. All are welcome! Watch the livestream or view meetings later on MCAT’s Facebook or YouTube. During the meeting you may also phone us with questions at 406-552-6002. To watch later, go to YouTube, search for MCAT TV and enter Wednesdays with the mayor in the channel search bar. The next discussion is Jan. 25 in Cooper Room B.

Montana Racial Equity Project Book Club

Missoula Public Library sponsors The Montana Racial Equity Project’s Book Club in Missoula. January’s title is “The Loneliest Americans” by Jay Caspian Kang. Based on availability you may be able to place holds on Book Club titles through the library's online catalog, but often will need to purchase your own copy. Local bookstores Fact & Fiction in Missoula factandfictionbooks.com and Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton chapter1bookstore.com sell Book Club selections at a discount to participants. Reading selections include mainly nonfiction titles about social justice, equity, and issues affecting historically marginalized, disenfranchised, and oppressed individuals or communities. We meet in the library’s Level Three Ellingson Conference Room on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next discussion is Jan. 25.

4HistoryBuffs: The Beginning of Time with George Seielstad

Calling all history enthusiasts! 4HistoryBuffs is held on the last open Friday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at Missoula Public Library in the Level Four Cooper Room. Join guest speakers for lively and entertaining presentations of historical interest. The Jan. 27 program is “The Beginning of Time” with George Seielstad. Radio waves from space were discovered unexpectedly in 1933 by Karl Jansky at Bell Telephone Laboratories. In 1964, Ano Penzias and Robert Wilson, also working at Bell Labs, albeit with a different radio telescope, discovered radiation filling all of space. What they had found was the Echo of Creation, the moment 13.8 billion years ago when space, time, and the seeds of matter came into existence.