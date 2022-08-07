Shelflife: World Wide Cinema @ MPL

Oceans of Possibilities Summer Learning Program: End of Summer Party at Currents Aquatics Center

As summer winds down join Missoula Public Library for swimming, snacks, and crafts during our End of Summer Party at Currents Aquatics Center. Come to Currents Aug. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. to join in the fun. This cool event is just for library patrons and is free with registration. Please register here: https://mplendofsummerparty.eventbrite.com/. Currents is located at 600 Cregg Ln, Missoula, MT 59801.

Missoula Job Service Workshops: Job Search & Resume

Missoula Public Library hosts the next Missoula Job Service Workshop on Aug. 8, in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. You will receive an in-depth look at how to design your resume to navigate your job search. This workshop includes how to use Applicant Tracking Systems to your advantage, search for and analyze job postings, utilize accepted resume formats, and write a resume that stands out. This is where to start if you are looking to take your job search to the next level, and secure an interview with the job you want.

Lego Club

Join Missoula Public Library for “Lego Club” and build to your heart’s content every Monday and Friday afternoon in the Imaginarium on Level Two. Drop in anytime on Mondays from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to create fantastic Lego structures!

Be a Biologist Program with spectrUM at the Big Sky Branch

Join the Big Sky High School Branch for the fun and free summer program for children, “Be a Biologist” with the spectrUM Discovery Area. Drop in on Aug. 9 from 12 to 3 p.m. Kids can be a biologist, identify fossils, help animals, explore habitats, and more!

Memory Café: Ice Cream Tasting Party

Missoula Public Library’s “Memory Café” is a supportive and social program for people experiencing memory loss and occurs on the second Tuesday of every month. The next café is Aug. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library. Missoula Public Library is pleased to partner with Big Dipper Ice Cream for an interactive ice cream tasting. We will all be ice cream connoisseurs while tasting and judging our favorite ice cream flavors and sharing our favorite ice cream memories!

Tuesday Yoga at the Library

Join Missoula Public Library Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library and end your day right with yoga. During this class led by local instructor Kristen Stoeger, 4-part yoga postures (breath work, mindful movement, meditation, and gratitude) are practiced to align, strengthen, and promote flexibility in the body. Breathing techniques and meditation are also integrated. Participants can expect an emphasis on simplicity, repetition, and ease of movement. Full-body relaxation and balance are the goals, as we make a full circuit of the body’s range of motion with standing and sitting postures, twists, forward folds, and hip openers. This class is designed for basic skills and beginners are welcome! Space is limited and online registration is required. Please register at this link: https://registerfortuesdayyoga.eventbrite.com/.

Participants must wear a mask during this class as well as sign a liability waiver prior to the session by downloading and printing it or by filling out a provided copy before class begins. Download the liability waiver here: https://tinyurl.com/5f5h4jvw. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

Missoula Job Service: Resume Office Hours

Visit Missoula Public Library and work directly with Workforce Consultants from Missoula Job Service to get constructive feedback to help you sharpen your resume. This workshop takes place Aug. 10 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in Cooper Room B on Level Four of the library. Registration is required. Call 406-721-2665 or email Crystal at crystalk@missoula.lib.mt.us to register. Participants will need to bring their resume on a flash drive or access it online for this workshop.

Tech Time @ MPL

Meet with a Missoula Public Library staff member during our drop-in tech help hour and get one-on-one assistance with basic technology issues and library services. Our next “Tech Time” is Aug. 11 from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Four of the library. Bring your own device, or use a library laptop. No appointment required, first come, first served.

World Wide Cinema

World Wide Cinema is Missoula Public Library’s free monthly film series of first-run independent and foreign films. Aug. 12 the film is “Playground” from Belgium. The everyday reality of grade school is seen from a child’s-eye-view as an obstacle course of degradation and abuse. Following 7-year-old Nora and her big brother Abel, we see Nora struggling to fit in before finding her place on the schoolyard. One day, she notices Abel being bullied by other kids, and though she rushes to protect him by warning their father, Abel forces her to remain silent, while he endures more humiliation and harassment by his peers. Running time is 72 minutes. All films are shown in the original language with English subtitles. Screenings are held the second Friday of each month. Doors are open from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. and the film starts at 6:30 p.m., late entry is not allowed. Attendees must enter from the library’s parking garage, all other doors are locked. The Aug. 12 screening is shown in Cooper Room A on Level Four of the library.