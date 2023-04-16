Missoula Public Library is thrilled to partner with Missoula Family YMCA to offer free yoga at the library. Focus on basic yoga postures, alignment principles and breathing techniques that help balance, strengthen and stretch the body. This class is recommended for those wishing to strengthen the foundation of their practice, or who simply want an ongoing practice in harmony with their level of strength, balance and flexibility. Join us on April 16 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for this program. Space is limited to 25 participants. This class is first come, first served. Participants must sign in on the day of the class; class sign up list will be posted by 12:30 p.m. outside of Cooper Room A on Level Four. Participants must sign a liability waiver prior to class by downloading and printing it or by signing a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here https://tinyurl.com/2994wjww. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided. For more information email Sarah at svelk@missoulapubliclibrary.org.

Genealogy at Missoula Public Library: 'Homestead Records - How & Why to Order'

Interested in genealogy and your family history? On April 17 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Cooper Room A on the Level Four of the library, learn the basics of public land homestead records, how to order them from the National Archives, and what valuable genealogical information they contain.

Old Growth Celebration: An evening with author Rick Bass

On April 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Cooper Room on Level Four of the library, join local author Rick Bass for a discussion of his work involving the Yaak Valley, the U.S. Forest Service's Black Ram Project, and old and mature forests in general.

Frenchtown Library: World Cinema

Come to the Frenchtown High School Auditorium for an evening of world cinema. On April 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. the library will be showing, Guie'dani's Navel directed by Xavi Sala. This film will be presented in Spanish with English subtitles. The Frenchtown Library is located at Frenchtown High School on 17620 Frontage Road.

Missoula Public Library Democracy Project

Are you passionate about making a difference in the world? Brought to you by Humanities Montana and the Missoula Public Library, the Democracy Project is a teen-led civic engagement project. Join us on April 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Art Box on Level Two of the library for civic action, pizza, and like-minded companionship. Contact Linette for more information: linette@missoulapubliclibrary.org or 406-541-8876.

Missoula Public Library’s 3rd Wednesday Book Group

On April 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Blackfoot Room on Level Four of the library, join in on a discussion of "Flight of the Sparrow: A Novel of Early America" by Amy Belding Brown. This lively book discussion group is facilitated by a librarian. New members are always welcome. Please email Pam at pamc@missoulapubliclibrary.org for more information.

You're an Engineer

Kids can build and create structures with oversized Building Blocks and our Rig-a-ma-Jig at Missoula Public Library. Enjoy your own free building time or join in our building challenges. This program is held on April 20 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library.

All Under One Roof Earth Day Celebration

In celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Missoula Public Library, spectrUM Discovery Area, Families First Learning Lab, UM Living Lab and MCAT invite you to participate in a day full of activities and fun. Get involved and learn all about how you can help the Earth with All Under One Roof activities for the whole family. Enjoy a special Missoula Public Library Earth Day Story Time and activity from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Art Box on Level Two, build something special using recyclables with UM Living Lab’s Think Twice: Recycle and Reuse program from 12 to 2 p.m. in the UM Living Lab on Level One, enjoy refreshments, animation for kids, and a video history of Missoula with MCAT during their Earth Day 33rd Anniversary Party from 12 to 4 p.m. on Level One, decorate recycled pots and plant flowers in honor of Earth Day with Families First Learning Lab from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in the Families First Learning Lab Classroom on Level Two or outside weather permitting, and enjoy a Biology and Earth Day experiment with spectrUM Discovery Area from 2-6 p.m. on Level Two.

Missoula Public Library MakerSpace: 'The Nature of Currency: A DIY Metalcasting Workshop'

In this two-part workshop, middle school-aged students will explore the underlying history of how we create coins and other currency for exchange. Students will laser engrave their own sketches into wood, which they will use as a mold to create a one-sided coin with pewter. On April 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the MakerSpace on Level One, SPARK! Arts Teaching Artist Jesse Blumenthal will guide participants through the processes and facilitate the conversation around labor in relation to currency. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/makerspacemetalcastingworkshop.