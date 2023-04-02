YMCA Yoga at the Library

Missoula Public Library is thrilled to partner with Missoula Family YMCA to offer free yoga at the library. Focus on basic yoga postures, alignment principles, and breathing techniques that help balance, strengthen and stretch the body. This class is recommended for those wishing to strengthen the foundation of their practice, or who simply want an ongoing practice in harmony with their level of strength, balance, and flexibility. Join us on April 2 from 1 to 2:15 p.m. in Cooper Room A on Level Four for this program. Space is limited and online registration is required. Register at ymcayogaatmpl.eventbrite.com. Participants must sign a liability waiver prior to class by downloading and printing it or by signing a provided copy before class begins. Download the waiver (PDF) here tinyurl.com/2994wjww. Participants are welcome to bring their own yoga mats or use mats that are provided.

The Brave Space: A Teen Writing and Art Workshop with the University of Montana’s Global Leadership Initiative

Attention teens! Are you interested in discovering yourself through art and words? Join us at the Missoula Public Library on April 3 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Art Box on Level Two for this writing workshop series. Participants will be coached through discovering their deep selves by University of Montana mentors, and your work will be published in a ‘zine for each participant to share, funded by the University of Montana’s Global Leadership Initiative. The last session will be a ‘zine launch celebration of your hard work. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register at GLIteenwriting.eventbrite.com. Registering for the April 3 session will ensure your registration for all workshop sessions.

Open Podcasting Studio at Seeley Lake Community Library

The Seeley Lake library has a podcasting machine for public use courtesy of MCAT. Join Seeley Lake Community Library staff on April 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. for a beginners lesson on podcasting. For more information contact Carrie at 406-677-8995.

Frenchtown Library: World Cinema

Come join the Frenchtown Library branch at the Frenchtown High School Auditorium for an evening of world cinema! On April 3 beginning at 7 p.m. we will show "Death Laid an Egg" directed by Giulio Questi. This movie is presented in Italian with English subtitles. *Specific film may change due to availability. Check the Frenchtown Library Instagram page for up to date information: @frenchtown_world_cinema.

Read Dogs

Certified Therapy dogs are just waiting for your child to read them a book at Missoula Public Library! Your child can read a favorite book from home or pick one of the many picture books we have to offer. This program starts on April 4 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Imaginarium on Level Two of the library and is great for hesitant readers or kids who just love dogs.

Tech Connect: iPhone/iPad

Work with a Missoula Public Library staff member in this iPhone and iPad class, April 6 from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library. This class is for those who have a new iOS mobile device, or are considering getting one, and want to learn more about the basic functions. It will support attendees to get connected, identify common apps, and build confidence in using their device safely.

Kids Cook with ChopChop

Join Missoula Public Library on April 6 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Level Three Demo Kitchen for this program. Taking inspiration from our kid’s magazine “ChopChop,” learn how to create tasty snacks and easy meal options you can make at home.

Old Growth Celebration Reception with Featured Artist Eric Jensen

Join Missoula Public Library and spectrUM for this first Friday reception on April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. to kick off our month long series exploring and celebrating old growth forests! Featured artist Eric Jensen’s artwork will be on display all month. Light refreshments and beverages provided by the Friends of Missoula Public Library. The Old Growth Celebration is a multi-faceted artistic, scientific, and educational program series designed to give Missoula County citizens of all ages the opportunity to engage with the concept of old growth forests and to inspire our communities to see old growth forests as teachers and role models worth protecting. We have organized a month long series of events intended to inform and excite the curious minds of Missoula with art works, public lectures, relevant reading lists, and scientific displays. Kids can visit spectrUM for forest ecosystem experiences, including using a microscope to look at real specimens from nearby forests at the Discovery Bench from 2 to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

First Reads: 'Airness' by Chelsea Marcantel, An Air Guitar Comedy

Missoula Public Library is proud to host the Montana Repertory Theatre for First Reads, a four-part staged reading series. If you’re a theatre lover, if you want to be the first to hear the plays the Rep is considering, or even if you just enjoy audiobooks or radio plays, you don’t want to miss Montana Repertory Theatre’s First Reads! On April 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. in Cooper Room A/B on Level Four of the library, enjoy “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel, An Air Guitar Comedy. For full details and program descriptions visit: tinyurl.com/firstreads.

Missoula Public Library Holiday Closures

Missoula Public Library will be closed Sunday, April 9 for the Easter holiday.