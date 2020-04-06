'Shelter-in-place' a different definition for those without shelter

"We‘re trying to figure out how to spread people out as much as possible," Jaeger said. "How do we spread people out in a communal living space? We’re framing bad outcomes either way."

To get the resources out to those who have taken to the camps, perhaps encouraged by the oncoming spring warmth, the Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team program and the Hope Rescue Mission are heading out to encampments with more frequency. Seat said the groups, bolstered by volunteers from local churches and coordination with the city's Reaching Home program, began heading out on Saturdays to bring items like hand sanitizer, hygiene kits and food to the people that need them. But as camps were growing in numbers, Seat said the plan changed. Now they head out four times a week. A nurse has also joined their efforts, volunteering her time to screen individuals in camps for possible symptoms.

"The food banks are being overwhelmed and the stores are getting empty," Seat said. "But the biggest thing that would be incredible right now would be affordable housing or facilities to open up and let folks have a place to go and not be in the thick of it all."