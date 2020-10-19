Sheriff: 5 infected at Lake County jail

Four inmates and one employee at the Lake County jail in Polson have tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release Monday.

Four inmates who were exhibiting mild cold-like symptoms were tested on Oct. 15 during a routine medical check at the Lake County Detention Center, Bell said. The sheriff's office was notified 48 hours later that all four tests were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus.

All four inmates are contained at the same cell block, Bell said, while the remaining inmates have been tested and are awaiting results.

"No other inmates are exhibiting symptom and the four who are positive continue to exhibit only minor symptoms," Bell wrote. "Since the onset of the virus last spring, the detention center has followed or surpassed all guidelines given by health officials. With the known presence of COVID-19 in the jail, enhanced protocol has been implemented."

The Lake County cases follow a trend of the virus infiltrating jails and prisons across the state. Crossroads Correctional Center, a private prison near Shelby, has seen more than 1 in 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in less than a month with a tally of 239 as of Friday. Montana State Prison on Friday said it was going under a facility-wide quarantine due to its own festering case count, which totaled 36 inmates and 23 employees as of Friday.

