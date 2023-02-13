A brawl involving at least 50 people was reported at the Majestic Valley Arena in Kalispell over the weekend, and authorities are looking for suspects connected to the incident.

According to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, 911 got a slew of calls at about 9:30 p.m. concerning a large group of people fighting while the Flathead Valley Fight Night was happening at the arena. Several deputies, Kalispell police officers and Montana Highway Patrol troopers responded.

Law enforcement arrived to a chaotic scene. Multiple people at the event were determined to be members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club and Warlords Motorcycle Club from chapters located in Washington state.

An adult man and a 16-year-old boy were assaulted and sustained significant injuries from members of the motorcycle gangs, the sheriff's office stated. They were treated at Logan Health Center in Kalispell.

Interviews led deputies to arrest Brandi Partney, 36, from Walla Walla, Wash. Witnesses reported seeing Partney hitting at least one of the injured people with a wooden baseball bat. She's in custody at the Flathead County jail on pending charges of assault with a weapon.

A second female suspect was arrested and later released.

Several suspects left the scene before authorities arrived, and Flathead and Washington state officials are trying to identify Pagans motorcycle club members believed to be participants at the Kalispell incident. People with information pertaining to this ongoing investigation are asked to email tips@flathead.mt.gov. ​