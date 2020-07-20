Sheriff IDs man killed in Seeley Lake crash

Return to homepage ×
The Missoula County Sheriff on Saturday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash near Seeley Lake on July 13 as Tracy William Merritt, of Helena. He was 59.
Merritt died after his motorcycle hit a deer, overturned and hit a tree on Highway 83 near mile marker 16 outside Seeley Lake, according to Montana Highway Patrol. A 63-year-old woman also from Helena who was his passenger survived the crash with injuries, MHP reported last week.
Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
