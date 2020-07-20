Sheriff IDs man killed in Seeley Lake crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County Sheriff on Saturday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash near Seeley Lake on July 13 as Tracy William Merritt, of Helena. He was 59.

Merritt died after his motorcycle hit a deer, overturned and hit a tree on Highway 83 near mile marker 16 outside Seeley Lake, according to Montana Highway Patrol. A 63-year-old woman also from Helena who was his passenger survived the crash with injuries, MHP reported last week.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.