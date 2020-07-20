You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sheriff IDs man killed in Seeley Lake crash
editor's pick alert

Sheriff IDs man killed in Seeley Lake crash

{{featured_button_text}}

The Missoula County Sheriff on Saturday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash near Seeley Lake on July 13 as Tracy William Merritt, of Helena. He was 59. 

Merritt died after his motorcycle hit a deer, overturned and hit a tree on Highway 83 near mile marker 16 outside Seeley Lake, according to Montana Highway Patrol. A 63-year-old woman also from Helena who was his passenger survived the crash with injuries, MHP reported last week.

Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Arlee Celebration Canceled

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News