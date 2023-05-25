Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Missoula County Sheriff's office released the name of a woman found dead in her home on the 500 block of South Avenue West.

Taeko Miller, 68, a Missoula resident, was found dead on May 13 after police were called to the residence, according to a Thursday press release.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, Missoula police went to the 500 block of South Avenue West after a man called 911 reporting his mother was unconscious in her house.

"Officers responded and recognized suspicious circumstances regarding a 68-year-old female who was deceased inside of the home," a May 14 press release stated.

After detectives gathered initial information and interviews, they arrested Miles O. Miller, 21. Miller is charged with one count of deliberate homicide and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, both felonies. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court on Tuesday, May 16. If convicted, Miller faces up to life in prison.

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," the release said.