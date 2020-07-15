Sheriff: Missoula County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Missoula County Detention Facility has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after self-reporting a close contact with a positive case, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Wednesday.
The inmate had no other contact with inmates and has been released by a court order to enter quarantine for 14 days, according to the press release.
The release states the inmate was recently booked into the county jail, but said no further information would be released about the booking date to protect the inmate's personal health information. The sheriff's office is working with the local health department through the process, the release states.
"The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff and other inmates," the release states. Using required personal protective equipment, detention officers began the initial screening of the inmate when they arrived at the facility. During screening the inmate indicated close contact with a positive COVID-19 person. The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and quarantine the inmate in an isolation area designed for this purpose and the individual was tested the same day."
The announcement comes on the same day the state announced its highest confirmed case count yet, 145 new cases. There are 1,147 active cases and 37 people are hospitalized, according to state reports. According to the state's count of Wednesday morning, Missoula County has 60 active cases. Missoula County, however, reported 40 active cases Wednesday morning, and 144 cumulative cases since the pandemic began.
This story will be updated.
