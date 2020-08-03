You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff: Ronan man missing
Sheriff: Ronan man missing

Lake County Sheriff

A Ronan man has been missing since he went berry picking on Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Monday. 

Allen Ray has been missing since Aug. 1, and while the Lake County Sheriff's Office has received calls from a few people indicating they have seen him, authorities have yet to make contact, Bell said in a press release on Monday. 

The sheriff on Monday asked for the public's assistance in locating Ray. Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Emergency Management's dispatch at 406-883-7301.

