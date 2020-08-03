Sheriff: Ronan man missing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Ronan man has been missing since he went berry picking on Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said Monday.

Allen Ray has been missing since Aug. 1, and while the Lake County Sheriff's Office has received calls from a few people indicating they have seen him, authorities have yet to make contact, Bell said in a press release on Monday.

The sheriff on Monday asked for the public's assistance in locating Ray. Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Emergency Management's dispatch at 406-883-7301.

