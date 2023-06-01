A Missoula couple operating a local massage parlor face a slew of human trafficking charges following accusations that they were running a commercial sex business at their building near Blue Mountain Road.

Court filings show that Yanbin Bao, 52, is charged with six felonies: three counts of promoting prostitution involving a victim of human trafficking, and three counts of trafficking of persons. Richard R. Bushey, 64, is also charged with six felonies: three counts of promoting prostitution involving a victim of human trafficking, and three counts of trafficking of persons.

The two suspects will enter pleas to the charges at their arraignment on June 6 in Missoula County District Court. Bushey and Bao are in custody at the Missoula jail, each with bail set at $1 million.

Affidavits for Bao and Bushey filed on Wednesday lay out the case. The charges are connected to allegations that employees were forced to perform sexual acts at the Missoula business, but law enforcement alleges it’s likely the case is part of a larger, international trafficking scheme.

On Monday, a 911 call was made from Soul Massage, located at 5000 Highway 93 South in Missoula County. The caller was a woman who only spoke Mandarin. She was transported to a local hospital to speak with a translator.

When deputies investigated the parlor, they reported seeing a sleeping area, a cooking and eating space, a makeshift closet with clothes and a TV, and a security camera on the wall. Conditions were unsanitary with dirty linens and floors, according to the affidavit.

Investigators noted it’s common for trafficking survivors to be required to live on the premises of where they're being trafficked.

Soul Massage’s business listing on Google says it’s temporarily closed, and a phone call to their number online was met with a full voicemail inbox message.

According to the affidavit, the witness reported there were two other women working at Soul Massage who had sex with customers on a regular basis. She estimated seven to 11 men were serviced daily, with some repeat customers visiting every two or three days, the affidavit stated.

The witness arrived in Missoula on April 26, 2023, according to court documents. She told investigators she met a woman via WeChat, and was subsequently offered a dog-friendly place to live for $20 a day. The survivor identified the woman she was in contact with as Bao, according to the affidavit, and said Bao and Bushey were married.

Detectives recognize WeChat as a social networking app used to recruit trafficking victims with promises of work and housing.

“Bao offered to let (the witness) live in the Soul Massage location in return for working there and paying Bao $20 per day,” prosecutors wrote in the affidavit. When she got to the massage business, the witness said she was “pressured into performing sexual acts on paying customers.”

The accuser told investigators Bao gave her lessons on massage techniques and how to perform sexual acts on customers. Bao allegedly also gave her instructions on how to evade undercover law enforcement agents who might come to the parlor.

According to the witness, Bao used video surveillance to monitor the survivors’ interactions with clients. She reported Bao allegedly made her perform a sex act on a client who was a friend of Bao’s.

Force and threats were allegedly used against the workers. The witness accused Bao of locking her in rooms at the business, and of hitting and attacking her when she refused to sexually engage with customers, court documents allege.

The accuser reported Bushey wasn’t often at the parlor, but Bao was there and pressured her daily about sexual interactions with clients, according to the affidavit. The accuser was the only one working at the parlor on Monday. She said the two other female workers were moved to a different massage parlor on May 21.

Bao and Bushey have been investigated in South Carolina, also for allegedly running illegal commercial sex operations out of massage businesses. The case detective in Missoula believes there are numerous unidentified co-conspirators involved in trafficking the witness and other women from China to the U.S.

Bao and Bushey were inside of the business when deputies arrived on Monday. Bao had $1,600 in cash on her person when she was arrested, according to court documents.

Bushey told deputies Bao rents the building. Bao claimed she and Bushey left for Boise, Idaho, the day after the accuser arrived at Soul Massage, court documents state.

Bushey reportedly said the accuser threatened Bao but didn’t go into more detail.

The affidavit alleges the suspects told deputies they flew into Missoula on Sunday to “deal with” the witness, who they said had done something to the security system at the business. They said at Soul Massage, the accuser blocked them from going in and a fight ensued.

The witness subsequently called 911.

Missoula Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith confirmed on Thursday the investigation is ongoing and active.