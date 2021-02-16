Sheriff's office IDs boy who died in Monday crash on Hwy 93

A Florence boy died Monday in a car crash that slowed traffic for several hours on U.S. Highway 93.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office identified the 10-year-old boy as Brecken S. Beard.
The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 87.
Ashley Nerbovig
Crime and Courts Reporter
