Sheriff's office IDs boy who died in Monday crash on Hwy 93
A Florence boy died Monday in a car crash that slowed traffic for several hours on U.S. Highway 93.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office identified the 10-year-old boy as Brecken S. Beard.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at about 11:40 a.m. near mile marker 87.

Montana Highway Patrol investigating multi-car crash that killed at least one
