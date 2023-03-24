The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a motorcyclist who evaded a deputy at extremely high speeds on a highway last weekend.

"On Saturday evening, March 18, one of our deputies engaged in a brief pursuit southbound on Highway 93 with this motorcycle," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook with the accompanying picture. "Speeds in excess of 100 mph were recorded during the pursuit as well as the rider crossing over into oncoming traffic. The pursuit was terminated as the rider continued south into Ravalli County."

The Sheriff's Office is seeking anyone who can provide more information.

"If you were a witness to this event or can ID the rider please contact Missoula County 9-1-1 Center non-emergency line at (406) 728-0911 and request a call back from Deputy Gagnon," the Facebook post states.