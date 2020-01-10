The National Weather Service provided more details Friday on the complex winter storm that will move into the area over the weekend and into next week, bringing several inches of snow and subzero temperatures.
"It's going to be a shock to the system," said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Leach in a press briefing Friday morning.
The Weather Service projects snow throughout western Montana and parts of Idaho from Friday afternoon through Monday. It currently expects 8 to 12 inches to fall Sunday and early Monday in Kalispell and other areas north of Flathead Lake, while Missoula will receive 3 to 4 inches and the Bitterroot Valley 4 to 6 inches.
Forecasters also expect temperatures to plunge after recent weeks' mild weather. "We're looking at a very sudden change from above-normal to below-normal conditions," Leach said. In Missoula, meteorologists expect temperatures to reach highs in the 20s and 30s through Monday, but then range between the single digits and teens through Thursday. Temperatures could reach as low as -9 in Kalispell Wednesday. The cold will be accompanied by wind, especially north of Flathead Lake and in the upper Swan Valley. "We're going to have blowing snow and dangerous travel conditions," Leach told reporters.
This story will be updated.