Amid a huge demand for mental health services for children in Montana, Shodair Children's Hospital in Helena has announced it is opening a new outpatient mental health services clinic in Missoula.
The new facility will be located on the Community Medical Center campus and will be taking appointments for pediatric psychiatry, psychology and therapy starting on Jan. 6.
"The need is just so big," explained Shodair CEO Craig Aasved. "As you might imagine, what happens now when kids are in crisis is they often go to local emergency rooms, which is less than ideal."
A few months ago, Shodair entered into discussions with both Providence St. Patrick Hospital and Community Medical Center.
"They really had a desire for services," Aasved said. "We'll be located on the Community campus, but we're working in conjunction with both hospitals. Our model is really a collaborative model."
The nonprofit Shodair Children's Hospital was founded 124 years ago, but four years ago the hospital started providing acute residential psychiatric services for kids and adolescents. It began outpatient services in Helena a year ago, and saw 600 patient visits over that first year.
"The requirements for acute admission is imminent harm to self or others," said director of operations John Brewer. "The vast majority of kids that come in have recently attempted suicide or at least had very strong thoughts. They had a plan or something like that."
Many others are aggressive, he said.
"The hope is you're reaching kids before they get to crisis," he said.
The hospital is also adding a clinic in Butte next year, Aasved explained.
Alana Listoe, Shodair's director of community relations, said 99% of Shodair's patients are from Montana. She also said many people struggle with time and travel costs associated with seeking treatment, so it makes sense for Shodair to open more locations.
There will be a community council in Missoula, made up of professionals from St. Pat's and Community, that will "make sure we're living up to what we're saying," according to Brewer.
With a staff of about 10 people, the Missoula location will rely largely on telehealth services, which involves connecting with a professional therapist or psychologist or psychiatrist in Helena via video screen. Young kids actually are more comfortable talking via screen, Brewer said.
"They're less intimidated with the screen than face to face," he explained. "Therapists love it now."
The hospital relies heavily on donations, but it also wouldn't be able to continue functioning or expand without Medicaid expansion, Aasved said.
Dr. Bonnie Stephens wears many hats, including that of a developmental behavioral pediatrician at Community Medical Center, one of only two pediatricians with such a certification in Montana.
"This is very good news for Missoula," she said. "Our clinic does diagnostic services, and we have a wait list. To my knowledge, every provider or organization that does these diagnostic services has a wait list."
She also said several state-funded positions were eliminated a couple years ago, exacerbating the problem.
"So we have all been backlogged," she explained. "The diagnostic services provided by Shodair will complement what we are doing very nicely. And the therapeutic services they're providing, we've never had enough of. Now when kids are diagnosed in my clinic we have one more option to provide kids with the therapeutic services they need."
Stephens said that most places in the country have too few behavioral health services, and western Montana is no exception. She also said that among doctors and specialists in Montana, Shodair is known for excellent outcomes.
"In the professional community they have a great reputation," she said.
The Missoula location plans to hold an open house sometime in February. It will be located at the Community Physicians Center Medical Office Building III, Suite 203, at 2835 Fort Missoula Road. For scheduling call 406-444-1160 or visit shodair.org.