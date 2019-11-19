Nick Shontz, who trailed in the Ward 6 Missoula City Council race by just 12 votes after election night, asked for a recount on Tuesday.
The City Council race in Ward 6 was split by less than half of a percent between Shontz and Sandra Vasecka, with Vasecka holding a slight lead.
Shontz, who initially wasn’t sure whether he would ask for a recount, decided to do it on the day of the deadline, saying he felt indebted to the people who supported his run.
“I had so many people reach out to me and thank me for running, and had offered to do whatever they could during the campaign,” Shontz said. “With such a slim margin, I felt like I owed it to the people who put in the work, and I just want the clarity for the voters.”
After election night, there were six unresolved ballots, with two eventually resolved by the deadline last week. One vote went to each candidate, maintaining the 12-vote margin. With 2,474 votes cast in the ward, the gap represented a .49% split, barely within the optional recount margin.
Tuesday was the deadline for Shontz to file for a recount, which he will have to pay for. State law allows for candidates to request a recount if the margin is less than half of a percent, and requires a recount at no cost to the candidates if the margin is less than a quarter of a percent.
You have free articles remaining.
Shontz, endorsed by the local Democratic Party, ran on a platform of including lobbying for a local-option sales tax and to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, both to mitigate property tax burdens.
Vasecka, part of Councilor Jesse Ramos’ “Team Liberty,” advocated for cutting city spending through zero-based budgeting, though she promised not to cut public safety or infrastructure funding if elected. She declined comment on the recount Tuesday.
Shontz said he had to post a $2,000 bond to cover the potential costs of the recount.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Dayna Causby said she expected the recount would be completed by Thursday afternoon. County Commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier, as well as Clerk of Court Shirley Faust will oversee the recount, Causby said.
The City Council race this year saw competitions in each ward between Democratic- and Republican-backed candidates, though the election is technically nonpartisan.
Ramos, the council's lone conservative who assembled a team of like-minded candidates to run in each ward but one, stood to flip two seats after election night. But the recount could leave Ward 5's John Contos as the only successful "Team Liberty" candidate if the Ward 6 vote were to reverse and go to Shontz.