'Shop Local' days kick off holiday season downtown

Small Business Saturday will hit downtown Missoula twice this year, on Nov. 27 and Dec. 4, as part of the annual drive to encourage local shopping during the holidays.

Last year, the effort, which is part of a nationwide promotion, was converted to a “Shop Local Season” here in Missoula.

“Missoulians came out in droves to support local businesses last year,” said Linda McCarthy, executive director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership.

They heard strong feedback from owners, particularly in retail, food and beverages, and their downtown gift card sales were 20% higher than 2019.

“I feel like Missoula gets it, and they recognize and understand that when they’re spending their dollars at a locally owned store … they’re circulating money in their own economy instead of sending it out to somewhere else,” she said.

Overall, downtown saw a “robust” tourism season from June through September. “As the case numbers have risen this fall, there’s been a real split among the downtown businesses. Some have seen a decline, and some are seeing kind of a static fall,” she said, and some places still are dealing with staffing shortages.

Griz football season has been a strong driver, with a playoff game on Dec. 3 that will increase business, she added.

Tourism season and the holidays are important seasons for retail, food and beverage, entertainment and hospitality before western Montana enters the slower first quarter of winter, she said.

In 2021, 20 businesses have opened in downtown, while around 10 have closed, she said. “So we still have that 2-to-1 ratio of openings to closings, and the vacancy rate is still below 5%.”

“Having a more localized economy allows you to be more resilient in these troubled times, whether it be a national recession or a pandemic.”

Holiday events downtown

Here are more of the downtown holiday events this year.

Shop Small Season

Saturday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Dec. 4. The Paddleheads Post at 140 N. Higgins Ave. has coupons and guides. You can also go to missouladowntown.com for information and downtown gift cards are for sale at the DMP office.

Festival of Trees

Decorated Christmas trees will be featured from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5 at 10 locations. People can buy $3 raffle tickets to win one of the trees featured at Frame of Mind, Bitterroot Flower Shop, Clyde Coffee, Missoula Bicycle Works, Board of Missoula, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, One Eleven, Residence Inn by Marriott, the Missoula Public Library, and Worden’s Market.

Tree lighting

To avoid gathering crowds together, there will be a run of lightings for the downtown Christmas Tree every night at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 to Dec. 5 on North Higgins at the XXXXs.

Santa arrival

He’ll appear on Saturday, Dec. 4, at the public library with Mrs. Claus for photos from 1-4 p.m.

Reverse Parade of Lights

Another tradition is resuming in a modified format for COVID. For the Parade of Lights, floats will be parked along Higgins Avenue from Main to Alder streets on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 4-8 p.m. and you can drive, walk or take the Mountain Line bus to check them out.

Carriage rides

Free carriage rides will run from Dec. 4-5 and 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting from the Missoula Art Park at the corner of East Pine and Pattee streets.

