The ShopKo department store on Reserve Street in Missoula will close along with all of the other chain's stores around the country, according to a company press release.
A manager at the Missoula ShopKo told the Missoulian on Monday that he couldn't discuss the closure, other than to confirm that it's true. He said the store has about 60 employees. He didn't say when the store would close, but the company's statement to the Associated Press on Monday indicated the stores will liquidate their inventory over the course of 10-12 weeks.
A bankruptcy filing shows the Missoula store is expected to close on June 16. The pharmacy at the Missoula location already closed down earlier this year.
ShopKo is a Wisconsin-based chain with about 5,000 employees nationwide in 120 stores. The company announced it was unable to find a buyer for its business and would begin "winding down its retail operations."
The retailer, headquartered in Green Bay, filed for bankruptcy protection in January, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure and began announcing store closures. The company closed several stores in Montana in February, and remaining stores in Kalispell, Helena, Libby, Shelby and Livingston will now be shuttered.
CEO Russ Steinhorst told the Associated Press in a statement that "this is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts."
The company was founded in 1962.
The move will leave a very large box store building and parking lot available on Reserve Street, but it's not clear what will happen to the property.
