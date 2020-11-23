Shopping local during the pandemic holiday

While the pandemic may put more pressure on Missoulians getting those last-minute gifts or extra bottles of wine for masked and limited family gatherings, local stores are looking to keep shoppers at ease during the holiday season with safety precautions and extra services.

Southgate Mall General Manager Tim Winger said in a phone interview that a big part of the job this is year is to abide by county health regulations while accommodating the expected rise in shoppers. He said the holidays are some of the busiest times of the year, and the mall looks forward to more shoppers, especially with them having to shut down some weeks during the spring.

“I think everybody is trying to make that time up, and some stores have done a really nice job and traffic has been really strong for them,” he said.

Winger said that he’s seen a high percentage of people wearing masks and following safety precautions when entering the mall. He also said he expects people to not only shop at the mall for the holidays, but for locals to shop at the Missoula Valley Winter Market, which takes place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday through the end of April in the old Lucky's store.

“It’s been challenging but it’s been rewarding to see the community come together and make this work,” he said.