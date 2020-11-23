Shopping local during the pandemic holiday

While the pandemic may put more pressure on Missoulians getting those last-minute gifts or extra bottles of wine for masked and limited family gatherings, local stores are looking to keep shoppers at ease during the holiday season with safety precautions and extra services.
Southgate Mall General Manager Tim Winger said in a phone interview that a big part of the job this is year is to abide by county health regulations while accommodating the expected rise in shoppers. He said the holidays are some of the busiest times of the year, and the mall looks forward to more shoppers, especially with them having to shut down some weeks during the spring.
“I think everybody is trying to make that time up, and some stores have done a really nice job and traffic has been really strong for them,” he said.
Winger said that he’s seen a high percentage of people wearing masks and following safety precautions when entering the mall. He also said he expects people to not only shop at the mall for the holidays, but for locals to shop at the Missoula Valley Winter Market, which takes place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. every Saturday through the end of April in the old Lucky's store.
“It’s been challenging but it’s been rewarding to see the community come together and make this work,” he said.
Bob Ward’s in Missoula usually sees a rise in sock sales during the holiday season, marketing manager Ryan Corwin said. Whether Missoulians are looking to put some stockings in their stockings, he advised that those visiting the store should have a plan before they shop.
“We found ways to make it easier to shop and not have to spend so much time, if any time, in the store,” he said.
As well as offering an online purchase and store pick up, Bob Ward’s will be spreading out a Black Friday style sale over the span of multiple days to keep shoppers at a distance from each other.
Corwin said that while earlier in the pandemic, the Montana-based sporting goods store saw a decrease in foot traffic, Montanans began to order outdoor gear online and using the curbside pickup service.
Corwin said that while demand went up, manufacturing slowed down from suppliers, and an advantage of being a local retailer is that prices did not go up.
Executive Director Linda McCarthy of the Downtown Missoula Partnership said in a phone interview that local businesses really need shoppers and diners to dine in the next few months.
“If you really care about local business and small business, this is the year you need to do your holiday shopping there instead of spending your money on Amazon or other online shopping (sites) where your money goes out of state,” she said.
McCarthy said a lot of downtown businesses have adapted to include online markets and curbside pickup, and some are doing subscription boxes.
“Our businesses have worked really hard, especially food and beverage, to really provide a controlled environment for people to enjoy downtown despite the virus,” she said.
