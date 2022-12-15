 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Short Missoula police pursuit ends in two arrests

A brief police chase ensued Thursday morning in Missoula after a violent crime suspect fled. 

Missoula Police Spokesperson Lydia Arnold said around 11 a.m., officers responded to a violent offense at the Johnson Street shelter.

Two suspects fled in a car. One was apprehended, but the other ditched the car and ran away on foot. The second person was arrested a short time later, at about 11:45 a.m. 

Schools in the surrounding area were put into lockdown, but the lockdowns have since been lifted.

Arnold said there's no threat to the public and Missoula police are investigating the case. 

This story will be updated as new information becomes available. 



