Short-term rental fee hike polarizes council, community members

Missoula city staff on Wednesday wrestled with figuring out the best way to regulate short-term rentals in the city.

Housing Policy Specialist Emily Harris-Shears introduced a measure to city council that would increase the short-term rental fee for whole house rentals to $450 annually. Currently, first-time rental operators pay $60 for their first year and $31 for annual renewals.

The substantial increase raised concerns with community members and city councilors alike.

Two public commenters who also run short-term rentals spoke out against the proposed fee hike. One labeled the measure “premature.”

One public commenter supported the fee and the potential city revenue it could generate.

Harris-Shears reported the city conducted outreach with community members through four public meetings that attracted 75 attendees, and the feedback was a “mixed bag of perspective.”

Calling the $450 price tag a “radical increase,” Ward 5 council member John Contos said, “I guess my concern with this is out-of-state investors, no problem. People that rely on this for income, that’s a big move.”

“This is a 650% increase for the new registration and the renewal is a 1,351% increase,” Ward 6 council member Sandra Vasecka pointed out. “Is this just trying to deter people from having short-term rentals? Is that the goal of the city?”

“The goal and the purpose of this is not a deterrent,” Harris-Shears assured council. She said increasing the fee would have manifold benefits, including better compliance, more revenue for the staff handling short-term rentals at the city and putting Missoula on par with peer communities.

Harris-Shears explained the short-term rental registration fee hasn’t gone up since the city’s short-term rental ordinance first went into place in 2016. As of Nov. 1, she added, there were 541 unduplicated short-term rental listings in Missoula but only 112 short-term rentals currently registered with the city.

Contos, however, suggested upping the fee might have the unintended effect of further limiting compliance by dis-incentivizing rental owners to register.

With an increased fee, Harris-Shears said, city staff would have more opportunities to communicate with rental owners and explain the expectation and process of registration. She would also like to update the registration materials with more data like owners’ state of residence. She added the fee would go to the costs of licensing, inspections and compliance work.

“We see an opportunity to redirect the onus of those costs onto people who are utilizing the service rather than applying the expectation to cover this staffing activity among all taxpayers,” Harris-Shears said.

There is, however, no penalty in place for operators who fail to register. Harris-Shears said the city would start seeking compliance by mailing out “friendly letters” to noncompliant operators.

Ward 1 council member Jennifer Savage, who noted she owns a short-term rental unit, also mentioned the additional costs operators encounter from the Health Department and business licensing fees.

“To be clear, I’m in support of increasing the fee,” said Savage.

But because of the uncertainty surrounding the fee increase and its potential impacts, Ward 1 council member and committee chair Heidi West decided to keep the discussion in committee instead of voting to hold a public hearing on the item on Nov. 28.