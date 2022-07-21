Short-term rentals account for small portion of Missoula housing, officials say

Although the number of short-term rentals in Missoula is on the rise, city officials don’t think the impact of these units is creating distress in the local housing market.

“Ultimately, the current data do not support the conclusion that tourist homes or short-term rentals are taking up a significant proportion of our housing stock in Missoula at this time,” said Montana James, the city’s deputy director of community development.

The number of short-term rentals in the city has increased 25% since early 2020, according to a presentation given Wednesday to the city Housing, Redevelopment and Community Programs Committee.

City officials in April identified 445 short-term rental units in the city, which accounts for less than 2% of Missoula’s housing stock.

Those units, however, aren’t evenly distributed throughout the city.

The Riverfront and Heart of Missoula neighborhoods have the highest concentration of short-term rentals.

There are 75 units in the Riverfront neighborhood and 63 in the Heart of Missoula.

Other neighborhoods with high concentrations of short-term rentals include Rose Park, with 50 units, and the University District with 41.

“This really sort of creates an out-sized feeling that there are short-term rentals on every corner because they are very heavily concentrated in the Riverfront and Heart of Missoula neighborhoods and the third neighborhood there is the University District that we saw a lot of,” noted Rikki Henderson, Missoula’s housing programs manager.

Besides their location, Missoula’s short-term rentals also share a number of common characteristics.

61% of short-term rentals are in single-family units, and 95% rent the entire unit. Only 5% rent individual bedrooms.

The majority of local listings represent one- or two-bedroom units.

The current average nightly rate for all short-term rental listings in the city is $150.

There were 141 listings that rented for over 120 nights per year. Fifty-three units generate over $25,000 in yearly income for their individual owners.

The average short-term rental price for a one-bedroom is $158 per night, compared with the average monthly rent of $820 for a unit of the same size.

For a two-bedroom unit, the average short-term rental price is $196 per night, versus $1,064 per month as a long-term rental.

While the city’s analysis provided substantial insight into the short-term rental landscape in Missoula, city officials pointed out there remain multiple lingering questions.

Those include the frequency that each unit is utilized as a short-term rental, the occupancy status of those units and why people list homes as short-term rentals.

Henderson also wondered whether changing the city’s short-term rental ordinance would change the number of available units, whether market changes might drive short-term rentals to become long-term rentals and if those potential long-term rentals would be considered affordable.

“It’s a complicated picture,” Henderson said.

Going forward, city staff suggested a number of next steps the city could take to get a better handle on short-term rentals in Missoula.

They suggested updating the annual tourist home registration with a survey form and shifting to more active monitoring of tourist homes.

They also floated the idea of increasing the city’s registration fee for short-term rentals, because the current $60 fee doesn’t provide enough revenue to effectively keep tabs on the city’s short-term rentals. Industry standards suggest charging a fee equal to a two- or three-night stay, which would mean a fee of around $300 to $450 for Missoula.

Despite city staff’s conclusions about the impacts of short-term rentals, Ward 3 Council Member Daniel Carlino advocated for regulation changes for these units.

“Those two things combined definitely make me feel like we need to put some further regulations in, with the financial incentive and the availability to build these around town and turn long-term rentals into them,” Carlino said.