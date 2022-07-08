Short-term rentals spike in western Montana

On a quiet residential street just two blocks from the University of Montana, a two-story white house with a finished basement has been divided up into multiple apartments. The upper-level two-bedroom apartment would be a great place for a college student or a UM employee. But instead, the apartment has been converted into an Airbnb rental for $295 a night, not including fees.

It's happened with increasing frequency in every neighborhood in Missoula: A house or apartment that was once a place for a local to live has been converted to a short-term rental for visitors. Property owners bet that the financial returns are greater if they use their home more like a hotel. That means the long-term renters have to find another place to live in a city that's dealing with a severe affordable housing shortage.

Missoula saw an increase of nearly 100 more short-term rental homes from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2022 for a total of 583, according to data from AirDNA.co, a website that tracks tourist homes. There are others that may be operating under the radar. That means nearly 600 homes aren't housing people that permanently live here and work here.

In that same time, average rents in Missoula have increased about 30%, according to data from the Missoula Organization of Realtors and Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors. The median home sales price rose almost 43% during that period and now stands at over $535,000.

Other Montana towns that have also experienced skyrocketing housing prices have seen even a larger influx of short-term rental homes. Whitefish's inventory of Airbnb-style rental homes increased from 675 to 1,305 in that time period and Bozeman increased from 556 to 853.

As housing prices skyrocket and rent hikes continue to exasperate low and moderate-wage workers in Montana, some public officials and citizens are clamoring for answers on exactly how the conversion of neighborhood homes into rentals for visitors is affecting the housing market.

Business leaders and University officials have said that they can't hire enough staff because of the high cost of housing. Complaints about short-term rentals have prompted Missoula officials to study the issue.

Eran Pehan, Missoula's director of community planning, development and innovation, said her staff has been conducting a data analysis to see how widespread the short-term rentals are in the city. They'll be presenting their outcomes to the City Council's housing and redevelopment committee later this summer.

In 2019, Norma Nickerson of the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana partnered with Whitefish inn owner Rhonda Fitzgerald to write a report about the impact of tourist homes in Montana.

“Originally short-term rentals were considered a part of the sharing economy, offering travelers a low-cost option to pricey hotels or resorts,” they wrote. “But a growing trend has emerged with commercial operators running hoteling schemes, which tend to fracture communities, raise safety concerns and increase the price of rent for residents while depleting affordable housing options.”

In Whitefish, the City Council banned tourist homes in most parts of town except the resort zones and the downtown business district.

According to the Whitefish Pilot newspaper, the Whitefish Sustainable Tourism Management Plan committee chair Lauren Oscilowski said the city needs to make sure long-term residents of the town have a place to live in traditional residential neighborhoods.

“There is a limited pool of workforce housing and this is designed to try to stop the hemorrhaging,” she told city officials in late 2021, according to the paper. “What we’re asking you for is to protect our neighborhoods."

According to the data from AirDNA, the average daily rate for a tourist home in Missoula is $157, and the median occupancy rate is 77%. The number of active rentals dropped sharply during the pandemic and is now back to the pre-pandemic high. Missoula tourist home prices are highest in August and lowest in January. Only those tourist homes that aren't owner-occupied are required to register with the city for safety reasons.

In Whitefish, the average daily rate is $353 and the median occupancy rate is 58%. You're going to pay as much an average of $403 a night for a rental in December in Whitefish, but the prices drop to an average of $290 in October.

Kalispell saw an increase from 231 tourist homes in early 2019 to 527 in late 2021, but more than 100 have become non-active in 2022 in that city.

Brint Wahlberg, a Missoula real estate agent, told the Missoulian last month he's noticed that some tourist home operators have decided it's not worth it to compete with so many others.

“I’ve noticed a handful of vacation rentals start to come back on the market for sale,” Wahlberg said. “Those are Airbnbs that have taken away properties that long-term Missoulians can live in. And maybe the market got a little over-saturated with vacation rentals, so people are starting to dump them because people aren’t getting the returns they thought they would.”

Several academic studies have indicated that short-term rentals lead to higher rents and home prices in communities. A 2017 study by the National Bureau of Economic Research and UCLA found that a 1% increase in Airbnb listings leads to an average $9 monthly increase in rents and an $1,800 increase in house prices.

A similar study by the East Bay Housing Organization recommended that short-term rentals displace workforce housing options near transportation infrastructure and job centers, necessitating longer commutes for residents. A study from the Centre for Economic Policy Research in London found that places that are attractive to tourists are more susceptible to higher rent and home prices due to short-term rentals.

There's no doubt that many Montana property owners are making much-needed income from having short-term rental properties.

But Norma Nickerson (who has since retired from her position at the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research) wrote in her 2019 report that many people in tourist-heavy communities see collateral damage from tourist homes.

“Residents were telling us how short-term rentals were taking up all the housing,” she said. “People that currently live there, it makes their property more valuable. But if you are a business person trying to hire people for the season, there’s no place for people to live because all the workforce housing is changing over from long-term rentals to short-term rentals.”