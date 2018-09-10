There’s not much evidence that there’s room in politics for moderates anymore, according to political and cultural commentator David Brooks, who presented a lecture at the University of Montana on Monday.
“I’m a moderate Republican, and there’s like six of us,” he said.
Brooks is a senior fellow at Yale University, a columnist for the New York Times, a bestselling author and a frequent analyst on PBS' “The News Hour,” among other roles. Brooks was in town for the first installment of this year's UM President’s Lecture Series, held at the Wilma on Monday and titled "The Cultural Revolution We Need."
But first he spoke to UM students Monday afternoon in the University Center Theater on “Educating the Whole Person.”
Brooks talked about how his time studying at the University of Chicago shaped his outlook on life and taught him things that helped him throughout life. He mostly avoided politics during his lecture at UM.
“I feel more influenced by my teachers now at 57 than I did at age 22,” he said. “They plant seeds. One of the tragedies of being a teacher is sometimes you pour more into a class than the students are able to receive.”
But, Brooks added, it pays off over time.
He said his teachers taught him about emotional knowledge. As an example of that, he related a story of watching pop star Taylor Swift on “60 Minutes” talking about the different kinds of sad songs she writes.
“There’s ‘your dog dies’ sadness and ‘your boyfriend dumps you’ sadness and ‘your mom is angry at you’ sadness,” Brooks recalled Swift saying. “Taylor Swift is an expert on sadness, and through life and art we differentiate. You wouldn’t want to feel only one kind of sadness or joy when you could feel 21.”
Brooks said one of the most important lessons he learned was to be “dissatisfied with an inferior life.”
“I learned that power of dissatisfaction,” he said. “So whatever my flaws, I’ve spent my life trying to learn more every day, trying to live up to ideals.”
Brooks said the “core thing” universities should do is to “reorder desires” and give students “new things to love.”
During the question-and-answer session, someone asked him about the University of Montana’s enrollment decline and if he had any thoughts about it.
“I’ve only been here 20 minutes,” Brooks said, acknowledging he wouldn’t have a detailed answer, but suggested that all liberal arts colleges are “under pressure these days.”
“People are not motivated primarily for money,” he said. “I rarely meet people who are. People are primarily motivated by a sense of meaning. We want to lead a good life. How do you live a good life if you haven’t thought deeply about life?”
Brooks said liberal arts colleges and universities, like UM, teach people to think critically but they make mistakes as well.
“Liberal arts have tried to get in the business of fixing society when they should be in the business of deepening souls,” Brooks said.
When asked about the Donald Trump era, Brooks said he doesn’t think the damage being done to America’s relationship with its allies and political divisiveness is “as bad” as it was in 1968 or in the 1940s.
“We have a culture that works for us for a time, then it stops working and they chop it up,” he said. “It was the same problem in 1848 or 1905 or 1968. Those are really bumpy moments as we chop up the old order, but people are ingenious."
He said he's seen things working at the local level, and he believes mayors and governors are the happiest politicians.
"Social renewal in communities is happening," he said. "The answers are happening all over, but the question is how do we nationalize it? It’s not going to happen overnight. So the answer is, I’m short-term very pessimistic but long-term hopeful.”