Shot of relief: UM vaccine clinic draws crowd

The University of Montana was able to coordinate a little more than 400 people to get vaccinated Sunday at the Adams Center.

“I’m absolutely happy as hell,” said 73- year-old Brent Greenwell who was one of the last people to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the event.

Greenwell sported a tan cowboy hat and carried an oxygen tank with him for his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an inflammatory lung condition that makes it hard to breathe. After his booster shot in three weeks, Greenwell said he is excited for the possibility of seeing his family again, whom he hasn’t seen for almost a year.

“They’re scared to death to kick the old man,” Greenwell said. “Getting COVID, it would have been a death nail for me because of the COPD.”

The Missoula COVID-19 Coordination Team partnered with the University of Montana to hold the public vaccination clinic. People in Phase 1A and the tier one of Phase 1B qualified for the event. This included people older than 70 and American Indians and other persons of color who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications. The event did not include people 16-69 with serious health conditions.