Shots fired reported in Kalispell on Saturday

A 17-year-old is in custody following an alleged shooting in Kalispell over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kalispell police received reports of shots heard at a business on the north side of town around 7:15 p.m., according to a social media post from the City of Kalispell.

Police determined through their initial investigation that shots were fired in connection to a domestic incident involving two males. The reported victim was uninjured, the post stated.

The 17-year-old suspect is from Idaho. He's in custody and charges are pending.