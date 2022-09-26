 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shots fired reported in Kalispell on Saturday

A 17-year-old is in custody following an alleged shooting in Kalispell over the weekend. 

On Saturday, Kalispell police received reports of shots heard at a business on the north side of town around 7:15 p.m., according to a social media post from the City of Kalispell. 

Police determined through their initial investigation that shots were fired in connection to a domestic incident involving two males. The reported victim was uninjured, the post stated. 

The 17-year-old suspect is from Idaho. He's in custody and charges are pending. 

