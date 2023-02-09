For as long as Alberton has been on the map, tucked beneath a mountainside in a bend of the Clark Fork River about 25 miles west of Missoula, bears have been in Alberton.

Lots of bears. As in many small Montana communities, black bears are a common sight in Alberton, padding down alleyways and picking through garbage in search of an easy meal. But when their curiosity becomes boldness, their grazing gets aggressive and they're often shot and killed. That dynamic is a fact of life in mountain towns across the West.

But now in Alberton, a group of concerned locals and regional bear experts hope to discourage bears from rummaging through town. Their goal is to use a grassroots model led locally that's been proven to reduce bear conflicts in other Montana towns and across the Rockies in the U.S. and Canada. The general premise is that securing the things that attract bears can gradually reduce their inclination to forage through human development, thus reducing conflicts between humans and hungry bears. But first, the group needs the blessing of the Alberton Town Council.

Alberton's four-person town council and its mayor held their monthly meeting Tuesday night. Gathered in the Alberton Community Center — a historic building that serves as the town's Town Hall, senior center, library and American Legion hall — local property owner Bob Summerfield explained to the council why he believed it was important to have a more concerted effort to reduce human-bear conflict, and how it could be done.

"One of the reasons I am here tonight is just to let you know that an Alberton Bear Smart Working Group has formed in the community," Summerfield told the Town Council. He also suggested that the Town Council consider placing one of its members on the Alberton Bear Smart Working Group. The Alberton School, a K–12 public school, is enthusiastically engaged in the Alberton working group, Summerfield said, as is Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Laura Collins, who recently completed an AmeriCorps position as an information and education program volunteer with FWP Region 2, also helped organize the Alberton working group.

More than just a concerned local landowner, Summerfield was uniquely qualified to share concerns about bears. Before he retired from a career as a bear biologist, he worked for five years as the U.S. Forest Service's grizzly bear habitat coordinator for the Lower 48 states. He also owns the land that houses the nonprofit Brovold Community Orchard immediately east of Alberton, and he serves as the president of the nonprofit orchard's board. His wife, Jeanne, is originally from Alberton; her father Norman Brovold started the orchard.

But, Summerfield stressed Tuesday, he came to the town council simply as a concerned local landowner with 53 years of close ties to Alberton — he was not speaking for the nonprofit orchard or its board.

"Bears have been coming in to Alberton as long as there has been an Alberton," he explained, and said that they're tolerated or ignored until they become too much of a nuisance to ignore. And then they're killed. "But that’s a failed strategy. We’ve been doing that for over 100 years and we still have just as many bears in Alberton."

He told the town council that details of past spasms of bear conflict around Alberton will "surprise you or shock you." Summerfield has seen it up close: Black bears pillaged the orchard late last summer, eating most of the apples and severely damaging many trees. The destructive feeding frenzy led him to pursue a deterrence effort of his own, primarily with a fundraising effort to surround the orchard with electric fencing.

Black bears can seem docile and innocently curious. Most encounters with humans resolve peacefully. But when they don't, he cautioned, the results are often catastrophic. Alberton has been lucky to so far avoid that, he said, but it's bound to happen eventually. Plus, he told the council, "It’s just a matter of time before a grizzly bear shows up in Alberton."

Jamie Jonkel, a bear manager with FWP Region 2, responds to bear conflicts around the region, including in Alberton. Jonkel wasn't at Tuesday's meeting, but is working with Summerfield to address bear conflicts. Jonkel estimates there are about 200 bears living in close enough proximity to Alberton to venture into town — and at least 50 of them do.

Summerfield agrees with those estimates. Because of a resounding food failure in the mountains last summer, 2022 was a banner year for bear incursions into human development, Jonkel said.

Alberton has seen "pulses" of especially problematic bear activity, Jonkel said in January. Last summer was by far the worst, with a bear breaking into a residential bedroom and a bear that was killed after coming near the school playground during recess.

At the town council meeting Tuesday night, Summerfield said the solution to keeping humans and property safe, and bears alive, is to develop a Bear Smart Community Program for Alberton. The program, developed and refined over 20 years in British Columbia, has been more recently implemented in a few Montana towns. Virginia City, the notorious former territorial capital, was the first in Montana to develop and implement a Bear Smart program.

"They haven’t had a bear conflict now for a few years," Summerfield said.

Whitefish followed suit. Missoula City and County jointly endorsed a Bear Smart resolution last fall. Seeley Lake is only slightly ahead of Alberton in considering a Bear Smart program. Bozeman is starting the process, too.

The Bear Smart process involves first forming a local Bear Smart Working Group comprised of local stakeholders, community representatives and bear managers. In Missoula, for example, the group includes representatives from Missoula city and county governments; FWP; Republic Services; bear biologists; and local watershed and conservation groups. How Alberton's working group might take shape is undetermined.

Once formed, the working group develops a hazard assessment of where and how bears come into conflict around a community. The assessment can answer questions around what things in a community attract bears, and when and where bears most often come into conflict with humans. After that, a working group can develop a report of recommendations for how to address a community's hazards. That could include educational efforts, deployment of bear-resistant garbage cans, or guidelines around food storage and bird feeders. Funding to implement recommendations can come from FWP or from nonprofits like People and Carnivores, which recently launched a $50,000 fund for communities vying to go Bear Smart.

Alberton is at the earliest stages of the process. Should community leaders choose to proceed, possible recommendations could be a few years off.

In addition to the school and town council, the nascent Alberton Bear Smart Working Group hopes to also draw members from other local residents and business owners.

The Bear Smart program has worked for other Montana communities, Summerfield told the town council, and "I would submit that Alberton should do the same."