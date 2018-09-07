Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Fire evacuations lifted for Canada's Waterton Lakes park

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018 file photo provided by the National Park Service, people walk along the shore near Lake McDonald Lodge as the Howe Ridge Fire burns in Glacier National Park, Mont. Wildfires that have kept portions of Glacier National Park closed for two weeks are scrambling visitors’ plans and prompting some to cancel their trips. Much of Glacier’s famous Going-to-the-Sun-Road has been closed since August 12 due to a fire that’s burned more than 19 square miles (50 square kilometers). (National Park Service via AP, File)

 HOGP

For the first time in nearly a month, visitors can access Going-to-the-Sun Road’s western half.

On August 12, the Howe Ridge fire prompted Glacier National Park to close the iconic roadway from the foot of Lake McDonald to Logan Pass. But with hoses, sprinklers and fire lines now installed in the most high-risk areas, on Friday Glacier reintroduced limited access to the western stretch.

While private vehicles remain prohibited, Glacier visitors can now ride Park shuttles from the Apgar Visitor Center to Logan Pass. If fire behavior remains subdued, the move should allow for a few more weeks’ worth of sightseeing along the corridor before snows close it for the season.

The Howe Ridge fire has most recently been measured at 13,226 acres, and is 15 percent contained. Growth on its northeast side, near Going-to-the-Sun Road, was minimal yesterday. On its southwest end, the fire is slowly backing towards the Inside North Fork Road, where firefighters have conducted burnout operations and improved fire lines.

Evacuation orders are in place for the North Lake McDonald Road area, Lake McDonald Lodge area, private residences along Going-to-the-Sun Road, and the Sprague Creek, Avalanche, and Fish Creek Campgrounds. Fish Creek Road and the Inside North Fork Road from Fish Creek to Logging Creek are also closed. For associated trail closures, visit nps.gov/glac.

The Boundary Fire, west of Waterton Lake and just south of the US-Canada border, was last measured at 1,738 acres. Glacier reported in a press release that “the perimeter is holding well.”

