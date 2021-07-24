Shuttle services, tube rentals make MIssoula river floats easier

The tube rental and shuttle costs $20 per person on the weekdays and $25 on weekends. There are multiple trips every day to the Sha-Ron fishing access site in East Missoula.

McQuilkin, a single mom, said she got frustrated with trying to organize a float with her kids with one car. So she and Hickox decided Missoula needed more options.

“There’s a lot of problems with infrastructure,” she said. “You know, the popularity of tubing has just like exploded since the dam was removed and cleaned up. And this makes it so the people who don’t have cars can do it. It’s worry-free tubing, which is what it should be but it hasn’t been.”

They’ve got about 100 pink tubes with elevated seat hammocks that keep people out of the water if they want, and each tube comes with pockets for gear or drinks. They’ve taken over 500 customers so far this summer, and McQuilkin said about half have been tourists and half have been locals.

They have an online booking process, and fleet manager Arza Hammond gives all tubers a big safety talk and answers any questions before they get dropped off. For example, he warns people to watch out for people jumping into the water off bridges through town.

