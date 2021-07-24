Shuttle services, tube rentals make MIssoula river floats easier

The number of inner-tubers and boaters on the Clark Fork River through Missoula has increased exponentially since the removal of Milltown Dam — and the toxic sediment behind it — 10 years ago.
Floating through town is one of the best ways to enjoy summer, but it also comes with headaches like finding parking, running shuttles and tying enough tubes to the top of a car. There are also concerns about impaired driving, theft of items from vehicles at put-in spots and traffic congestion.
Now, several local businesses and organizations are finding ways to alleviate all the problems while giving people a carefree way to cool off.
Local entrepreneurs Aimee McQuilkin and Miranda Hickox started the Clark Fork Yacht Club in July, and now their instantly recognizable bright pink tubes can be seen on the river almost every day.
McQuilkin owns Betty’s Divine on the Hip Strip, and they use the space out back to provide puncture-proof tubes, secure storage, life jackets, Frisbee-style paddles, safety information and a shuttle to floaters. They even have changing rooms and a bathroom, so people can show up in their work clothes if they need to.
The tube rental and shuttle costs $20 per person on the weekdays and $25 on weekends. There are multiple trips every day to the Sha-Ron fishing access site in East Missoula.
McQuilkin, a single mom, said she got frustrated with trying to organize a float with her kids with one car. So she and Hickox decided Missoula needed more options.
“There’s a lot of problems with infrastructure,” she said. “You know, the popularity of tubing has just like exploded since the dam was removed and cleaned up. And this makes it so the people who don’t have cars can do it. It’s worry-free tubing, which is what it should be but it hasn’t been.”
They’ve got about 100 pink tubes with elevated seat hammocks that keep people out of the water if they want, and each tube comes with pockets for gear or drinks. They’ve taken over 500 customers so far this summer, and McQuilkin said about half have been tourists and half have been locals.
They have an online booking process, and fleet manager Arza Hammond gives all tubers a big safety talk and answers any questions before they get dropped off. For example, he warns people to watch out for people jumping into the water off bridges through town.
All tubers have to do is get out at Beartracks Bridge and walk up to Betty’s Divine when they’re finished.
McQuilkin has about eight employees, and she used local artists and fabricators to paint the shuttle van and build the giant cage on top that holds all the tubes.
Love Boat Paddle Co. in Missoula also provides shuttles and tubes, and LB Snow offers boat and tube rentals.
On Wednesday, the University of Montana launched a free Clark Fork River recreation shuttle for tubers and boaters. The UDASH bus shuttle can accommodate up to 20 people and their flotation devices and it will run from the Campus Recreation Center parking lot to the Sha-Ron access site. The shuttle is free and open to the public, so riders don’t need to be students. The service will run Thursday though Sunday, every hour on the hour starting at noon, with the last trip departing campus at 6 p.m., until Aug. 29.
“Floating the Clark Fork River is one of the joys of summer and has grown immensely in popularity over the past several years,” said Jordan Hess, director of UM’s Office of Transportation. “Students and members of the community can catch the bus to East Missoula and float the river back to campus. We are thrilled to debut our new river recreation shuttle to help improve safety, decrease traffic congestion and offer a more sustainable option for all users.”
The UM Campus Recreation office offers tube and boat rentals as well.
Hess noted that people are free to park in the big campus parking lots, but they'll need a free parking permit from the UDASH bus driver.
Federal requirements state that riders on the bus wear masks, which are free and are provided, Hess said. He asks that people be "patient" with that requirement.
The service was developed in partnership with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the Missoula Downtown Partnership, Mountain Line, Missoula County and the City of Missoula.
“We can’t be more excited and appreciative of our community partners at the University of Montana for piloting this river recreation shuttle,” said Randy Arnold, FWP regional supervisor. “Over the past few years, agency and community partners have coordinated closely to manage recreation on our area rivers."
There are lots of take-out spots on the river near campus, he added.
"Providing transportation options is critical to reducing parking conflicts," Arnold said. "This pilot will make it easy and intuitive to enjoy the Clark Fork River.”
For more information, visit bit.ly/2Txwyaz.