Sign ups open for chile pepper eating contest at fair

The Missoula County Extension Office is hosting a chile pepper eating contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Missoula County Fair.
Can you take the heat? Do you have what it takes to compete in a multiple-round chile pepper eating contest? The contest will begin with the “mild” chiles to weed out the beginners and will progress to hotter and hotter peppers until the victor claims the title. The last person standing will be declared the 2021 Western Montana Fair Chile Pepper Champion and will receive local notoriety, a beautiful trophy and more.
Space is limited so sign up for your spot today. A full list of rules will be made available before the event.
Contact Sandy Perrin at 406-258-4213 or sperrin@missoulacounty.us.