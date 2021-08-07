 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sign ups open for chile pepper eating contest at fair
0 Comments

Sign ups open for chile pepper eating contest at fair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
chiles

An assortment of chiles roasting on a backyard grill.

The Missoula County Extension Office is hosting a chile pepper eating contest at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Missoula County Fair.

Can you take the heat? Do you have what it takes to compete in a multiple-round chile pepper eating contest? The contest will begin with the “mild” chiles to weed out the beginners and will progress to hotter and hotter peppers until the victor claims the title. The last person standing will be declared the 2021 Western Montana Fair Chile Pepper Champion and will receive local notoriety, a beautiful trophy and more.  

Space is limited so sign up for your spot today. A full list of rules will be made available before the event.

Contact Sandy Perrin at 406-258-4213 or sperrin@missoulacounty.us

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News