Significant snowfall, frigid temps predicted through Monday

A significant winter storm could drop up to a foot of snow in valleys and more than 30 inches at high elevations across western Montana by Saturday night.

Toward the end of the storm and into next week, temperatures may drop to well below zero. The incoming storm and arctic air are a departure from generally dry, seasonable conditions so far in January.

Moisture from the Pacific Ocean was set to begin creating snowfall over western Montana and the Idaho-Montana border beginning Thursday afternoon — as much as eight hours earlier than previously expected, according to the National Weather Service. The storm is projected to blanket nearly all of Montana with at least some snow, from less than an inch expected in Montana's central-north, northeast and eastern regions, to 6 inches to a foot of snow from Kalispell to Red Lodge and all places between.

And that's just in the towns and valleys. The National Weather Service on Thursday predicted that the storm would blanket most of Montana's mountain ranges with upward of 30 inches of snow or more in the 48-hour period from Thursday evening through Saturday evening. The deepest accumulations were predicted for the Rattlesnake and Mission ranges north of Missoula, as well as the Bridger and Gallatin mountains near Bozeman. The agency issued a checkerboard of winter storm warnings and watches across western, central and central-southern Montana.

Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour were expected to begin coating the Rattlesnake, Mission and Swan ranges starting around 2 p.m. Thursday. Snowfall was expected to spread across the region through the night into Friday, with accumulations Friday focused on valleys west of Missoula and the Mission and Swan valleys. Downslope winds, which can warm and dry the air, were expected to temper snowfall amounts in the Bitterroot Range.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, the National Weather Service predicted, the moisture flowing into the region will collide with frigid, arctic air. Snowfall rates could increase to 2 inches per hour. Roadways are likely to experience a flash-freeze Saturday morning, and north-northeast winds of 25-45 mph will create blowing snow, drifts and limited visibility. The strongest winds will develop "in channeled terrain and downstream of gaps" in terrain, such as the Flathead Valley and downtown Missoula. By Saturday night, Missoula, Polson, Superior, Seeley Lake and Drummond could collect 8–12 inches. Philipsburg, Lost Trail Pass and Lookout Pass could get 12–18 inches. And mountains in the area are forecast to be buried under more than 30 inches of new snow.

"Travel could be very difficult and tire chains may be required for some vehicles," the agency stated. "Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility."

Avalanche danger is likely to significantly increase because of the new snow and strong winds. The West Central Montana Avalanche Center on Thursday warned backcountry travelers to "expect dangerous avalanche conditions to develop tonight and tomorrow." The Flathead Avalanche Center warned that "dangerous avalanche conditions will develop."

Then, temperatures will plummet. On Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast a high of 36 degrees Friday in Missoula, a low of 15 degrees overnight into Saturday, and a high of 23 degrees Saturday. Missoula's temps will drop to -5 degrees overnight from Saturday to Sunday, and rise to only 5 degrees on Sunday, the agency projected. Sunday night into Monday, the overnight low was predicted to be -15 degrees, followed by a high of 7 degrees Monday.

At upper elevations, such as the Rattlesnake Mountains and around the Montana Snowbowl ski area, Saturday's high was predicted to be 10 degrees with a wind chill as low as -12 degrees. Saturday night the temperature could drop to -13 degrees, before rising to just -6 degrees during the day Sunday. The overnight low from Sunday into Monday was projected to be -21 degrees, with a high of -4 degrees on Monday.

Across western Montana, high-elevation valleys and "typical cold spots such as Butte, Potomac and Seeley Lake" could drop to -20 or -30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.