A stretch of Interstate 90 on the St. Regis River was open to eastbound traffic Thursday evening after being closed for nearly two days.
The Montana Department of Transportation reported at 8 p.m. that one lane was opened as cleanup continues after a semi-truck load of talcum powder was dumped on the highway and in the river Tuesday evening. MDT and emergency responders closed the I-90 lanes at 12:38 a.m. on Wednesday.
A single lane remains open on the westbound lane at mile post 26, where the spill occurred.
You have free articles remaining.
Eastbound traffic was initially stopped at the Idaho line on Lookout Pass. A detour was established Wednesday afternoon at Henderson, Exit 22, onto East Mullan Road to St. Regis.
MDT said travelers should expect possible intermittent closures, delays and reduced speeds near the crash site.