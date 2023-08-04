When a teacher in Germany recently asked her students who might be interested in visiting Missoula, all of the class’s hands went up. The enthusiasm represents a growing interest in reinvigorating a cross-cultural exchange program between Missoula and her German sister city, Neckargemünd.

“There is lots of room for growth,” said Arts Missoula GLOBAL Director Udo Fluck, who spent time in Germany this summer promoting the program. “In all of that, spreading goodwill and peace among cultures and nations in a very unique and enjoyable way.”

The connection between Hellgate High School and educators in Neckargemünd began 30 years ago, but the initiative faltered with the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, Fluck explained, the original founders of the sister-city movement started creeping into their 70s and 80s. With the exchange sputtering, Fluck saw an opportunity to breathe new life into the project.

“This may also be a good time to think of the passing on the torch,” said Fluck, “so that the flame of the sister-city connection can continue to burn brightly with new torchbearers.”

Fluck believes the passion of the German students and the possibilities presented by new technological advances will be the fuel that torch needs to keep its flame alive. But as the program evolves, he explained, modern influences shape it in new ways.

One of the ways the sister-city connection is changing comes from an influx of Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Fluck, who gives seminars on cross-cultural education and integration, spent time during his Germany-sponsored trip helping mentors overseas learn to integrate newcomers into their community.

Some of the keys to successfully aiding the Ukrainians and others in their position come from embracing similarities instead of focusing on what makes them different. In Fluck’s experience of moving to the United States and championing art and education here, even people with disparate backgrounds have a lot to share with each other.

“You have more in common than you think,” he stressed. “When you realize that, you begin to lean on those pillars of commonality and they give you support.”

Facilitating cultural transition through this approach is one of the many benefits Fluck sees with the sister-city program. Missoula has two sister cities: Neckargemünd and Palmerston North in New Zealand. Education, tourism, business, arts and civics are all areas he believes the sister city connection stands to improve in the locales where it operates.

“There are benefits,” he said, “on many levels that trickle down to the community.”