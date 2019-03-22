The Missoula man who died Wednesday in a wrong-way car crash on I-90 suffered from diabetes, sometimes became confused due to insulin reactions and was not suicidal, according to his sister.
“He would never hurt anyone, and he never hurt anyone in my life,” said Lori Freeman of her brother, Martin J. Elison. “He was a smart guy. He was not suicidal, and even if he was he would never hurt anyone else.”
Elison, 62, was an attorney in Missoula, practicing both criminal defense and bankruptcy law. Elison was killed after he crashed his speeding car head-on into a semi-truck carrying wood chips. A witness told the Missoulian that Elison’s driving was erratic in the moments before the crash, appearing to try to avoid oncoming drivers and changing course before speeding up around a turn.
The 55-year-old driver of the semi, Clinton resident Brian Leischner, was transported to the hospital. A GoFundMe page set up on Thursday to assist Leischner's medical expenses says he is currently in an induced coma and in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
Freeman, who is the director of career services at the University of Montana’s School of Law, said her brother had Type 1 juvenile diabetes. She was contacted by the Missoulian and agreed to speak about her brother, while acknowledging that an official investigation is still underway by law enforcement officials.
“He did have insulin reactions,” she said. “His blood sugar would get very low, he would get very confused sometimes to the point of not being able to move at some points. That happened periodically. Usually he would have sugar with him to help offset that. So there’s no doubt in my mind he was having an insulin reaction (on Wednesday), particularly hearing the way it went.”
Freeman said her brother left no note, had not expressed any suicidal thoughts and did not have any substance abuse issues that she knew of.
“He was probably very confused,” she said. “It sounded like he was almost making it connect when he stopped after going past the trooper. He stopped for a period of time. To me it makes sense that he was really confused trying to make a connection that something wasn’t right, then kept going.
"I can’t speak for the rest of the family, but there’s no question in our minds he was having an insulin reaction.”
Freeman described her brother as a “very bright” attorney.
“He defends the little guy,” she said. “He would never hurt anyone. So some of the other speculation by those who don’t know him is sad and disappointing.
"We are very sad someone else was hurt. That’s really hard as well. Our heart goes out to their families. I wish that they could know that there was nothing intentional, in my opinion. He obviously did have insulin reactions where he wasn’t coherent.”
She said her brother had a kidney transplant in the past and his health was not great. She didn’t know if he took any medications, but she said he didn’t have a problem with alcohol.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said it is still investigating the accident and the toxicology report won’t be completed for another couple of weeks.
Freeman said her brother developed diabetes as a teenager.
“Typically, we would catch his insulin reactions super early and get him a soda and he would be fine,” she said. “It was only when he was alone that it could be a problem. Usually he would catch it and get sugar in his system and be OK. Usually it didn’t get to the point where he was incoherent.”
A website for Elison’s law practice said he graduated from the University of Montana in 1987, and said he was “always thrilled when I help my clients avoid disaster by using the law to protect them.”
Freeman said her brother was an altruist.
“The one thing that all of us have talked about is my brother got his law license but never made a lot of money because he was always defending the little guy who just couldn’t afford representation,” she said. “He was just a very kind-hearted, caring person. Our family’s best wishes go out to the other driver and we hope he makes a full recovery.”