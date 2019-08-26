{{featured_button_text}}

Ella Hyslop, 11, works a push mower through the thick grass as her sister Coco, 9, watches in front of their new home in the slant streets neighborhood on Monday. The duo moved into the house last week and were tidying up the yard as part of their weekly chores on the warm afternoon. After a cool weekend, warm weather will move into the Missoula Valley by Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
