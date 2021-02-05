Sisters sue Missoula nursing home for mother's COVID death

Residents of nursing homes and other senior care facilities have remained connected to family members virtually while visitor restrictions have been in place.

Trusty’s health declined after she contracted COVID-19, and she was taken to Community Medical Center for more treatment. She recovered, although she required monitoring and oxygen therapy at the hospital, according to the complaint. After she was sent back to Village Health and Rehabilitation, she continued her oxygen therapy and was placed on an oxygen concentrator.

After Trusty returned to the facility, the sisters had a hard time contacting their mom, who wasn’t answering her cellphone, Plute said.

“We had to go through other avenues in order to even get somebody to answer us,” Plute said. "You call there (and) nobody even answers the phone."

Fettig said nursing home staff assured her that her mother was fine.

“I feel like they lied to us,” Fettig said. “I feel like they weren't forthcoming with us.”