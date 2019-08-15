A GoFundMe account has been set up to cover the funeral costs for the 14-year-old Utah girl who died after a rockfall hit her family’s vehicle while on the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park.
The girl was identified Thursday as Ayva Sparrow of Farr West, Utah, who was with her family on vacation to Canada when their vehicle was hit by falling rocks.
“Ayva could light up any room she entered with the contagious personality,” the site notes. “Ayva loved helping her dad with Traegar trade shows. Reading was her favorite activity. She loves cats, her dog, friends and most of all her little sister.”
Lindee Bess is a family friend who set up the fundraising site. She said the Sparrows are devastated but trying to move forward. The funeral is set for Monday.
“We have a really good community that rallied around them, but you can’t imagine what they’re going through,” Bess said.
The grieving family has asked for privacy, and Bess notes that any money beyond the $20,000 goal that isn’t used for funeral costs will be given to the family to supplement their income while allowing them time to heal.
The accident occurred about 7 p.m. Monday when Sparrow, her parents and two siblings were westbound near the East Tunnel. Rocks ranging in size from 4 inches to 12 inches in diameter fell from an unknown height and hit the top of the vehicle, shattering the rear windshield.
Park officials said the amount of debris that fell could have filled the bed of a pickup truck.
Sparrow's condition was too unstable to allow her to be airlifted. Flight paramedics traveled with her via ambulance to Kalispell, but she died en route.
Her parents and siblings also suffered minor injuries, but were treated and released from area hospitals.
The fundraising site can be found at gofundme.com/f/support-the-sparrow-family.