More than $633,780 in federal grants and loans for affordable housing projects received the initial nod Wednesday from the Missoula Administration and Finance Committee.
The six projects are expected to help develop 200 new units for low-income families, provide emergency shelter for 100 homeless families, and provide critical home improvements for 12 households that will result in improved safety, sustainability and health conditions.
The funds also will aid 1,300 individuals going through Missoula’s coordinated entry system, which helps vulnerable families find housing quickly; help 30 individuals receive one-on-one support to retain stable long-term housing; and provide financial, rental and housing education and counseling for about 1,000 individuals.
“There are a lot of people in our community who sometimes are concerned we are not doing enough as a municipal government to help those that are homeless and vulnerable,” said Heather Harp, the city councilor who chairs the committee. “We now have a Housing and Community Development department that we didn’t have a decade ago — that’s huge.
“I know some people think we should be doing more but what this illustrates is how the nonprofits and private developers are committed and engaged to help us solve homelessness.”
The projects include:
• A $350,000 loan to the Missoula Housing Authority to support construction of the Villagio, a 200-unit development in the Northside neighborhood for low- to moderate-income renters. This year’s funding is in addition to last year’s $750,000 loan, for what is expected to be the largest single affordable housing effort in Montana’s history. The total cost of the project is estimated to be $36.5 million, with the rest of the funding including a tax-exempt bond, tax increment financing funds, housing tax credits and a state grant.
• A $200,000 grant to the Human Resource Council for an owner-occupied rehabilitation program. It will provide loans for up to 12 low-income homeowners to do improvements that include health and safety needs; structural integrity enhancement; energy conservation modifications; and accessibility work.
• A $25,000 grant to the YWCA to support Ada’s Place Emergency Housing, which focuses on providing short-term shelter for one- and two-parent families. The money also helps provide resources for those families to find and secure long-term permanent housing.
• A $25,000 grant to the Poverello Center to support its intake and assessment of new clients into the shelter and Missoula’s coordinated entry system.
• Another $15,000 grant to the Poverello Center for continued funding of a full-time housing retention specialist, who focuses on connecting homeless individuals with resources and services.
• And a $18,780 grant to Homeword Inc., to provide education and counseling programs that focus on eviction prevention, renter and homebuyer education, and financial support for service partners in the community
The recommendations, which go before the entire City Council for a public hearing on May 13, were developed after a community needs assessment survey and application workshops that helped weed out projects that didn’t fit city residents’ priorities, noted Colin Woodrow, with Missoula’s Office of Housing and Community Development.
“This is the second year in a row we collaborated with the county to operate and run the community needs assessment and public meetings,” Woodrow added.
He noted that the projects fall in line with highly anticipated recommendations from his office, which are tentatively scheduled to be presented to the city council from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 15 in the Missoula City Council chambers at 140 W. Pine St.
The public hearing on the six recommended grants and loans begins at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers.