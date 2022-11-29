Six nonprofit leaders honored on Philanthropy Day

The Missoula Nonprofit Center will celebrate National Philanthropy Day Wednesday with a reception honoring Missoula’s nonprofit community and a presentation of six awards to local leaders in philanthropy and volunteerism.

Formed in 2019, the Missoula Nonprofit Center is a program of United Way of Missoula County.

“Each of this year’s winners truly embody the spirit of philanthropy in our community,” said Susan Hay Patrick, Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Missoula County, in a press release. “We are so honored and excited to celebrate them and highlight the important work that they do every day to improve Missoula.”

The following six winners will be honored Wednesday in a private ceremony:

Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Glenn Marangelo, development director at Missoula Butterfly House & Insectarium, for accomplishments in nonprofit fundraising and the successful capital campaign for the butterfly house’s new facility.

Outstanding Philanthropist: Laura Snyder, founder of Mountain Home Montana, for longtime service and support of Mountain Home and many other community efforts.

Outstanding Volunteer: Cat Leedom, for the administration of the Missoula Community Organizing Action mutual aid Facebook group, which has connected thousands of Missoulians with resources throughout COVID-19 and beyond.

Outstanding Young Philanthropist: Dani Mayeaux, for her advocacy work and service as a youth action board member for the Montana Continuum of Care.

Outstanding Corporation: Jackson Contractor Group, for outstanding generosity to a wide range of local nonprofits through financial and volunteer support.

Outstanding Nonprofit Organization: Humane Society of Western Montana, for leadership in animal welfare and outstanding care for pets, people and the community.

Philanthropy Day has been celebrated in Missoula for nearly 30 years, recognizing some of Missoula’s biggest advocates and most influential philanthropists since 1995. A committee of local nonprofit leaders select the award winners from a pool of nominations made by the public.

"To say I was surprised to realize I had been nominated for, and won, this award is an understatement,” said Marangelo, winner of Outstanding Fundraising Professional. “The success of our fundraising has been like a millipede …many legs working together to reach a shared goal. I’m honored to be recognized alongside the other incredible award winners and proud to live in a community that supports such a wide range of important efforts.”