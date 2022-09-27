Six Ward 2 candidates selected for interviews

The Missoula City Council recommended all six Ward 2 applicants for interviews Wednesday to fill a vacant seat on council, with three councilmembers absent.

Mayor Jordan Hess’ appointment to serve as mayor created the opening in Ward 2, which encompasses the Mullan, Grant Creek and Westside neighborhoods.

In order, the interviewees Wednesday will be Sierra Farmer, Teigan Avery, Derek Hitt, Charles Shane, Jack Rowan and Rebecca Dawson.

Interviews will be 35 minutes long with eight questions asked round-robin style by councilmembers. The questions concern property taxes, public participation, time commitments and other issues.

Selection of the new councilor will take place Oct. 3.

The six candidates who applied for the opening bring a diversity of backgrounds to the application process.

Sierra Farmer works for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Her application focuses on sustainability at the city level, as well as encouraging public participation in local government. Beyond the city level, Farmer is also interested in tax reform by the state Legislature.

Teigan Avery, a University of Montana researcher, was also selected for an interview for mayor during that appointment process. Her priorities include affordable housing, transportation, the possibility of a carbon tax and a progressive property tax.

Carpenter Derek Hitt brings a blue-collar perspective to the application process. His application stresses examining impacts of city policies on working class families. His carpentry background also influences his ideas for sustainable building practices in the city.

Charles Shane, meanwhile, would focus on securing local control at the city level if selected to serve Ward 2. Shane works as an environmental health specialist with Missoula County and also served in the Air Force. Shared equity housing — in which a one-time investment to buy a home using public funds ensures the home is maintained as affordable in perpetuity — is another idea Shane would like to explore.

Jack Rowan, a chaplain, has lived in the city longer than any of the other applicants. He has worked with various nonprofits in Missoula, and one of his focus areas as a councilor would be balancing affordable housing with preserving agricultural land.

Finally, Rebecca Dawson wants to see a more fiscally conservative approach from the city. Dawson is a sales manager at an automotive business. She wants “measured and methodical” code reform and climate solutions that don’t overburden economically disadvantaged families.

“All populations have a level of vulnerability,” Dawson wrote in response to a question about serving Missoula’s most vulnerable populations.

Two of the candidates — Teigan Avery and Jack Rowan — showed up to Monday’s meeting to advocate for themselves in the selection process.

Public commenter Kevin Hunt supported both Avery and Rowan, as well as Hitt.

“There’s a very heavy representation of capital, both on the council and on its committees and in government in general,” Hunt said. “It’s about time that labor was represented, that workers were represented, not just capital. The people that make the capital for the capitalists need to be represented.”