Sixty officers to graduate from Law Enforcement Academy Tuesday
New Helena police officer Jacob Scavone hugs a member of the Montana Law Enforcement Academy staff in 2017 after receiving his diploma at the graduation ceremony for the academy's 163rd class. The academy will graduate 60 officers in a ceremony Tuesday morning in Helena.

 Thom Bridge, Independent Record

Sixty officers from 40 different agencies in the state will graduate Tuesday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is set to give a keynote address. Glen Stinar, academy administrator, and graduating class representative Thomas Hsu of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office will also speak, according to a news release. 

Missoula and Ravalli counties will graduate nine officers from the program, including individuals from the Missoula Airport Authority, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department and Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Graduates from Missoula and Ravalli counties:

  • Kevin Berland — Missoula Airport Authority
  • Joshua Meier — Missoula County Sheriff's Office
  • Marcus Lindquist — Missoula Police Department
  • Kayla Weishaar — Missoula Police Department
  • Robert Hayward — Missoula Police Department
  • MaKenzie Ranger — Missoula Police Department
  • Colt Hudson — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office
  • Dani Gingerich — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office
  • Thomas Hsu — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Helena Civic Center. It will be livestreamed via the Legislature's video website and the Montana Public Affairs Network's Facebook page.

The Montana Law Enforcement Academy is operated by the Montana Department of Justice and provides training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers.

