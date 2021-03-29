Sixty officers to graduate from Law Enforcement Academy Tuesday

Sixty officers from 40 different agencies in the state will graduate Tuesday from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is set to give a keynote address. Glen Stinar, academy administrator, and graduating class representative Thomas Hsu of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office will also speak, according to a news release.

Missoula and Ravalli counties will graduate nine officers from the program, including individuals from the Missoula Airport Authority, Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Missoula Police Department and Ravalli County Sheriff's Office.

Graduates from Missoula and Ravalli counties:

Kevin Berland — Missoula Airport Authority

Joshua Meier — Missoula County Sheriff's Office

Marcus Lindquist — Missoula Police Department

Kayla Weishaar — Missoula Police Department

Robert Hayward — Missoula Police Department

MaKenzie Ranger — Missoula Police Department

Colt Hudson — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

Dani Gingerich — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office

Thomas Hsu — Ravalli County Sheriff's Office