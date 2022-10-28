SKC, Montana Tech and UM receive $4.5 million for STEM scholarships

Salish Kootenai College, Montana Technological Institute and University of Montana received a total of $4.5 million in collaborative grants to better serve Native and rural Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students.

Specifically, Salish Kootenai College was awarded $900,000 to fund scholarships for eligible STEM students.

Over the course of six years, the funds will support scholarships of up to $10,000 for students at the tribal college, according to a news release. Because students can receive more than one scholarship, the tribal college estimates that the project will fund 260 scholarships for 105 students, meaning some students could receive a scholarship every year. The grant specifically aims to support low-income, academically talented students.

Antony Berthelote, vice president of enrollment management and student affairs at Salish Kootenai College, said the tribal college serves predominantly “low socio-economic populations who are often required to simultaneously seek employment while attending classes to afford their education and support their families.”

“Opportunities like this help students succeed without compromising their potential,” he said in a statement. “The direct financial support to those with unmet need also enhances equity and socio-economic justice by reducing the debt burden often encumbered by our student population."

STEM students who are enrolled at least half-time at Salish Kootenai College, Montana Technological Institute or University of Montana and who demonstrate financial need are eligible to apply.

For more information, visit umt.edu/stars. Applications must be received by Nov. 20 at midnight.