Businesses and entire buildings have come and gone in Missoula over the years, particularly downtown.
The Coca-Cola bottling company is now Stockman Bank. The Missoula Mercantile has given way to construction for a new Marriott Hotel.
But some of that history can be relived through commercial signage, preserved by a local resident who's lived here all her life.
Linda Lennox started at Walford Sign Co. in 1960, owned it from 1975 to 2000 and continued to work there for over a decade after selling it. The company produced signs dating back to the 1940s.
She dipped back into the archive of artist sketches, paintings, photographs and other memorabilia she saved, which is on display this First Friday for "Signs of the Times."
The exhibition is taking place downstairs in the Hammond Arcade, the historic building located at the corner of Higgins Avenue and West Front Street. It's where the new "Unseen Missoula" tours come through, giving locals a glimpse at the steam tunnels and above-ground history. The program is a collaboration between the Missoula Downtown Association, the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, the city Historic Preservation Office and Historical Research Associates.
The "Signs of the Times" is a condensed version of a show from 2013 at the Fort that Lennox put together with help from Roger Bergmeier, a fellow history buff.
Since the new walking tours end in this space downstairs, Emy Scherrer thought it was a perfect fit.
"We don't really have a physical space to show downtown relics," said the city historic preservation officer, "a place where people can go and interact with history, and so we're collecting what we can and trying to show it to people."
Some of the gems include blueprints for the Wilma that display how the Clark Fork River originally ran right up to its foundation and photographs of the original multi-story Hammond building before and during the fire that gutted it.
For her part, Lennox, who Scherrer described as "an encyclopedia" of local knowledge, just wants people to get to see the sign sketches again, hoping it will spur memories and stories. For those who weren't around, Lennox hopes they give a keyhole view into what Missoula was like in a vastly different time period.
Among the long-running businesses still around: Worden's Market, Red's Bar, the Silver Dollar Bar, Tremper's Shopping Center, East Gate Shopping Center, Bob Ward and Sons (which used to be located downtown), Double Front Chicken, the Shack, Howard's Pizza and more.
Those not among us: the Pigeon Hole, the Fox Theater, the Brunswick Bar (the gallery and building are still active,) the Hawthorne Bar and more.
The highlight for many visitors will be flashy cursive signage from the Mercantile, preserved in photographs and drawings. Lennox's shop designed different signs for the varied departments, such as business machines and farm implements.
***
Various Walford artists produced the sketches over the decades. Most of the ones Lennox is showing are working sketches in pencil. The customer would usually get a more detailed production sketch, which they usually wanted to keep.
The process took "immense talent," she said, starting with an idea between the salesman and the customer, then to the sketch artist and to the fabricator, who had the skills to bend the neon when called for. Some of the sketches are black and white, newer ones are in acrylic paint.
Lennox, a self-described pack rat, tried to preserve some of the original signs themselves. She had a sign from the Missoula Mercantile at her shop's "boneyard" for years before she had to throw it away to make room. She said she tried to find a taker but no one wanted it until after it was gone.
Nevertheless, historical artifacts linger all around downtown.
"If you're in tune to look for the artifacts or something from history, you can still find bits and pieces of it," he said.
The work of Lennox's shop is still on display at many businesses, like Red's Bar.
"He's kept his sign in perfect shape all these years," she said. "And the Missoula Club, they've had some additions on their's."
Some of Lennox's favorite sketches and photographs are from the late 1960s at Monk's Cave, the bar on Ryman Street now known simply as Monk's. The sign, some 7 feet tall, depicts a hooded monk hoisting a mug of beer. She's held on to the face of the sign itself. Back then, though, with pink, red and yellow neon, "it would flash psychedelically. It looked like the sign was floating in the air."
Part of the sign business, then as now, was dealing with vandalism.
Once, a man was kicked out of the bar and looked for a way to get back.
"He got mad and took off his cowboy boot and he threw it up there and it caught in this broken neon up here," she said.
"About two to three days later, we got a call and he said, 'I understand you got my boot.' He goes, 'Can I come get it?' and I said, 'Yeah, there's a bill for $3,000 if you want that boot.'" she said.