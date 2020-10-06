Ski areas plan to open, La Nina forms, ski sales brisk in Missoula

"It's basically the only category, the only one that's had any growth the past five or six years," he said. "People are looking for one pair of boots, skis and bindings that can go anywhere. That's going to continue. It has nothing to do with COVID."

He said some people might be anticipating that ski resorts might be limited or have to close, as they did last March, but mostly people are just realizing that they just need bindings and boots that can ski inbounds and in the backcountry.

McKittrick, the manager at Gull Ski and Snowboard, said there's been an uptick of about 20-30% in sales of backcountry gear every year for most of the past decade.

"A lot of people are gearing out children, young teens down to age 12, with pretty expensive AT setups," McKittrick said. "I'm hearing the same things from bike shops and golf shops. Anything to do with recreating. There's a lot of impulse buys."

Many companies did limited production of backcountry ski gear because of the uncertain economy this year, McKittrick noted, saying that there might be no way for retail shops to order more once the current stock is sold out. That could lead to a shortage this winter. Factories in China are demanding 100% of the cost of production up front now, she added, and smaller companies that used to have six months to pay are now in a bind.