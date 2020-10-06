Ski areas plan to open, La Nina forms, ski sales brisk in Missoula

Snowbowl ski area is planning on running all chairlifts this winter, forecasters are saying La Niña might lead to a colder, wetter winter in Montana and local ski shops are already inundated with customers.
Nichole McKittrick, a manager at Gull Ski and Snowboard in Missoula, said business has never been this brisk this early in the season in the 15 years she's been in the industry.
"We opened the day after Labor Day, and we were absolutely slammed," McKittrick said. "That's the busiest opening day I've seen in a long time. It was like a mid-November Saturday in here."
Already, the racks where they keep mounted skis and snowboards ready for customers who've made purchases are almost completely full, something unheard of for a sunny, mild early October.
"We've definitely had an increase in business, definitely in the AT (alpine touring) side," McKittrick said. "People are gearing up for the fact that resorts might not be able to be at full capacity. If something does happen, people are gearing up so they're not stuck inside all winter."
Andy Morris, whose family owns the Snowbowl ski hill, restaurant and lodge a half hour north of Missoula, said they're planning on operating all chairlifts this winter.
"We certainly plan on opening," he said last week. "We looked into what other ski areas around the country are doing. Some places are limiting customers by appointment only, like Vail. Passholders need to make an appointment there. We aren't doing that. We don't deal with the same capacity they do."
Morris said they're planning on being fully open as long as there's snow cover, including the new TV Mountain terrain and new lift they opened last year. They've installed a new haul rope for the Lavelle chairlift that broke down for a period last year.
For the cafe, restaurant, bar and locker rooms at the hill, Morris said they'll follow local health department guidelines and restrictions on capacity and will be enforcing indoor mask orders. They might look into some kind of online ordering system for food.
"In the summer, basically we didn't have customers in the building unless they were using the restrooms or ordering food," he said. "We'll have to modify that for the winter. Hopefully we'll still get people in and out of the buildings efficiently."
Morris said they don't deal with the same issues that larger resorts have to deal with, including huge crowds.
"Smaller ski areas are better situated," he said. "All we have are double lifts. We will have some kind of mask requirement for lift lines, or you can ride solo or ride with a buddy. We don't deal with some of the same issues bigger resorts deal with."
Chad Ward, the owner of Bob Ward's Sports and Outdoors in Missoula, said there's been an early interest in skiing already despite the sunny warm weather.
"It's still early with nice weather, so hard to know for sure, but there have been early signs that show there may be an increase in participation in winter outdoor activities this year," Ward noted. "We have begun our ski lease program where adults and kids can lease skis, bindings, and boots for the full season (rather than doing daily rentals), and we have seen an early interest there. And besides the normal ski and snowboard downhill activities, we also see more people trying out things like snowshoeing and cross country skiing since that is easy to do, and you don't have to travel as far to do it."
Ward and his staff also think there may be an increase in backcountry skiing, which is ideally suited to keep a distance from others.
"We just caution anyone trying it, that they get the proper instruction on how to do it safely and all of the equipment needed to make that happen," Ward said. "And of course, we are crossing our fingers that we get the 'snowier than normal' winter that has been predicted!"
Corby Dickerson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said forecasters have confirmed the presence of the La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean. The Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña advisory as well. Dickerson said early models show a likelihood for a colder than normal winter, and odds are increasing that there will be a wetter than normal winter for the Northern Rockies as well.
"There is growing confidence that this is a moderate La Niña," Dickerson said. "The last weak La Niñas were the winters of '16-'17 and '17-18, so successive La Niña winters. The last moderate La Niña was '11-'12, and the last strong La Niña was '10-'11."
Dickerson said forecasters are anticipating at least a normal snowfall, although the higher precipitations may come later in the winter.
"There is no La Niña event on the climate record where we didn't achieve very close to normal snowfall," Dickerson said.
In a press release, Whitefish Mountain Resort said the ski hill has surpassed 12,500 season pass sales for the first time.
The total sales are 10% ahead of last winter, which was the previous record.
“Frankly, we’re not shocked that the Whitefish Mountain Resort ski community has said louder and clearer than ever that we’re going to ski this winter even given the pandemic,” Nick Polumbus, the ski hill's director of marketing and sales, told the Daily Inter Lake newspaper.
Travis Goodkind owns Backcountry Freeskier, an online ski gear shop in Missoula. He said backcountry ski gear has been seeing growth for the past five or six years.
"It's basically the only category, the only one that's had any growth the past five or six years," he said. "People are looking for one pair of boots, skis and bindings that can go anywhere. That's going to continue. It has nothing to do with COVID."
He said some people might be anticipating that ski resorts might be limited or have to close, as they did last March, but mostly people are just realizing that they just need bindings and boots that can ski inbounds and in the backcountry.
McKittrick, the manager at Gull Ski and Snowboard, said there's been an uptick of about 20-30% in sales of backcountry gear every year for most of the past decade.
"A lot of people are gearing out children, young teens down to age 12, with pretty expensive AT setups," McKittrick said. "I'm hearing the same things from bike shops and golf shops. Anything to do with recreating. There's a lot of impulse buys."
Many companies did limited production of backcountry ski gear because of the uncertain economy this year, McKittrick noted, saying that there might be no way for retail shops to order more once the current stock is sold out. That could lead to a shortage this winter. Factories in China are demanding 100% of the cost of production up front now, she added, and smaller companies that used to have six months to pay are now in a bind.
"We're hearing places in Whitefish and Bozeman are running out of things," McKittrick said. "Certain things are already limited for this time of year. We're already getting calls from out of state. People are saying they can't get this or that from their regular dealer and 'you guys are the only ones'. We serve a pretty big radius."
Matt Sawyer, the marketing manager at Lookout Pass ski area on the border of Montana and Idaho, said they're planning on opening as usual as well.
"We're excited to get going and rockin' through the season," he said.
