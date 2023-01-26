Skiers, snowboarders bowled over by new chairlift at Snowbowl

Things are looking up at Montana Snowbowl — way, way up. The new Transporter chairlift officially opens Friday as one of the steepest in the country.

Snowbowl Owner Brad Morris said the chair climbs 1,700 vertical feet in nine minutes.

“It’s pretty fast,” he said. “It’s pretty steep.”

Morris, who skis almost every day at Missoula’s local ski hill, said the new lift adds a myriad of benefits to Snowbowl.

“It makes it easier to get over to Snow Park,” he said, indicating the region of the mountain with more intermediate runs. It also accesses new advanced runs on the east side of the ski area.

It has capacity for downloading, too, and it increases the number of ways to get up and out of the base area.

“There’s kind of a jam,” Morris said, since the Grizzly chair used to be the only option for ascending the mountain. “This takes care of that.”

“It’s a great new addition to Snowbowl,” said Steve Peck, who grew up in Missoula and skied Snowbowl as a child.

Peck said he’s noticed skier and snowboarder volumes trending upward at the local hill, and the addition of a second lift from the base area plays a big role in alleviating that pressure.

“This is great for Snowbowl,” he said.

Peck’s friend Kathy Pierandozzi, a former ski instructor at Snowbowl, agreed that the Transporter is a “fabulous” new amenity.

She echoed Peck’s praise of the chair’s ability to transport more people out of the base area, highlighting the capacity on the triple chair — Snowbowl’s first of that size.

Pierandozzi said the Transporter addresses a challenge that plagued her during her 27 years of ski lessons by enabling more beginner skiers to access less challenging terrain.

“It was always challenging to get to the intermediate runs,” she recalled.

That access was Derek Abbott’s reason for taking the new chair on Thursday with his girlfriend, an intermediate snowboarder. Abbott liked the Transporter’s ability to give boarders a chance to hit “gnarly cliffs” underneath the lift line, while also opening up possibilities for gentler slopes in Snow Park.

Prior to Transporter opening, Abbott and his girlfriend looked to other ski hills because Snowbowl didn’t offer a level of terrain they both felt comfortable riding.

But 3-year-old Malia Vasil, shredding in an all-pink ski outfit with her mother, Sara, didn’t have any qualms about the steepness of the runs or the new chair at Snowbowl — she was too jazzed to break out the new pair of green “Rossis” she received as a Christmas present.

As she took Malia by a gloved hand and led her up to the chair, Sara said Transporter is “a really nice way to get two short runs in with the family.”