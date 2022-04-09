Skiesta: Lost Trail marks end of ski season with splashy pond skim jamboree

LOST TRAIL PASS — It was a festival of glitter, disco necklaces, oversized sunglasses, pink wigs, tutus, capes and overalls.

Lost Trail Powder Mountain ski area on the Montana-Idaho border held its annual Skiesta end-of-season celebration on Saturday, April 2, complete with a pond skim, live music, a bonfire and an employee party the following day.

As happens every year, hundreds of revelers came to say goodbye to the ski season. The main attraction was the pond skim, of course, and the sun made an appearance for an hour while skiers and snowboarders of all ages and abilities gave it a shot. A few cruised effortlessly across the water, but most others failed and wrecked spectacularly with a splash as the crowd roared. A skier in a furry raccoon costume crashed almost as soon as she hit the water, both hands still raised in triumph and flashing the v-shaped victory/peace sign until the last moment when she completely submerged.

Duff Man got the loudest cheers, but not because he was dressed as a character from The Simpsons. It was because he proceeded to hand out beers from the sewn-in holders on his belt after he cruised across the water.

Elise Carroll, a student in Hamilton, decided to try the pond skim for the first time after seeing her brothers do it. She built up good speed on the steep slope on the way down to the water, but never made it to the off-ramp at the far end of the pond. Instead, she essentially face-planted and sprayed a few onlookers before emerging from the water grinning.

“I was expecting to crash,” she said, shivering as she carried her skis away.

Kevin Lyons of Hamilton impressed his family as he plunged into the drink with a big wave.

“It takes your breath away,” he said, gasping and looking up into the sun to try to soak up any heat he could. “You can’t breathe as soon as you get out of the water.”

His first time across the pond, earlier in the afternoon, he made it. The second time he didn’t, but it was more of a crowd-pleaser.

“It’s very cold,” he said. “I still can’t breathe.”

Lost Trail co-owner Scott Grasser was mingling in the crowd on Saturday, checking with employees and greeting friends. He said that while ticket sales didn't set a record this year like last year, visitation was still robust at the ski area.

Pond-skim celebrations happen at ski areas all over the country, and it marks the unofficial transition from winter to spring. Most Montana ski areas are shutting down for the year or getting close, although Big Sky resort is still set to remain open through April 24.

Grasser looks back at the '21-'22 season as a success because they were able to weather the pandemic's uncertainty.

"It was a pretty good snow year," he said. "It was a fun winter."

