LOST TRAIL PASS — In what seemed like Mother Nature pulling an April Fool's Day prank on people who thought spring might have arrived in Montana, a winter squall ripped through Lost Trail Powder Mountain on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1.

The brief storm, however, didn't stop thousands of people from showing up for a day of festivities to celebrate the end of the ski hill's season.

So many skiers, snowboarders and revelers drove up, in fact, that there were cars and trucks for a half mile down Highway 93 on the side of the road because the parking lot was full.

The stiff wind and blowing snow didn't seem to bother about 50 competitors or prevent them from participating in the mountain's annual tradition, the pond skim. Part of Lost Trail's end-of-year Skiesta party, the pond skim gives skiers and snowboarders a chance to glide across, or wreck spectacularly, on a man-made body of water in front of a crowd of hundreds of rowdy onlookers.

With the theme of "tie-dye beach party" this year, there were quite a few Hawaiian shirts, flamingo suits, rabbit ears, capes, skirts, racoon suits and disco necklaces to be seen on the hill. The precipitation was enough to send Lost Trail out on a powder day for the hill's last day of the season on Sunday, April 2.

A few other ski hills are closing down on Sunday, April 9, including Whitefish Mountain Resort and Discovery Ski Area.

However, Blacktail Ski Area near Flathead Lake and Montana Snowbowl near Missoula will both be open until April 16.

So, there's still time to pretend it's still winter in western Montana.