Skiing, biking groups concerned over possible Marshall Mountain sale

"Because it's going to be a private home, I can't imagine a person would want that level of public use right out their door," he said. "Because of that being the likely outcome, there was some hand-wringing late last week and another signed offer came in from someone who would like to hold the property and keep it open until a public agency can step up and acquire it."

Everyone is grateful that Doering has allowed public use of the land, Stegmaier said.

"Our campaign is a respectful plea to the prospective buyer and seller to let go of their deal in favor of the backup offer which would lead to a public outcome," he said. "That offer is from an individual who is affiliated with us in the community of mountain bikers, someone who has let our board members and staff know this is the action he's taken. So we felt like it was time to take a position and we hope to demonstrate to the seller and the buyer how consequential this whole thing is."

Peters, with Montana Backcountry Alliance, confirmed that his organization is aware of the backup offer and believes that transaction would be best for public access.

Grant Carlton is the city's open space program manager. He confirmed to the Missoulian that the city made an offer to purchase Marshall Mountain's lower portion from Doering in 2019.