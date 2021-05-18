Skiing, biking groups concerned over possible Marshall Mountain sale

Two local recreation groups are hoping to keep Marshall Mountain open to the public as rumors swirl about a potential buyer taking over the former ski area just east of Missoula.
The Montana Backcountry Alliance is a statewide group that provides a voice for backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowshoers and works to seek solutions to public access issues. They're advocating for continued public access at the property along with Mountain Bike Missoula (MTB Missoula), a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the development and sustainability of mountain biking.
Both groups are hoping that a backup offer by another prospective buyer, a person who wants to keep the land open to the public, will go through.
The lower 156-acre portion of the Marshall Mountain property in Marshall Canyon was recently listed for sale for $2.15 million and is under contract. The land is privately owned by Bruce Doering of Missoula.
It operated as a ski area from 1941 until it closed in 2003. However, since then, the land has been extremely popular with backcountry skiers, hikers and mountain bikers because it's so close to town and has varied terrain.
"Due to the generosity of Bruce Doering, the current owner, the property has been well-used by the Missoula recreation community over the last decade," explained Greg Peters, the president of the Montana Backcountry Alliance.
"Obviously, when news started to come out about Bruce selling it to a private buyer who was going to be building a home there, folks in the recreation community were concerned," Peters said. "The news of a sale to a family who would be coming and building a residence there galvanized the recreation community to take another look at what options there might be to put the land into public ownership."
The alliance is hoping to find a way to maintain public access to the terrain, Peters said. While the lower portion is privately owned, the upper portion of the old ski area is owned by local preservation nonprofit Five Valleys Land Trust.
"There's been longstanding interest in various recreation community groups to find a way to bring this into public ownership," Peters said. "The Montana Backcountry Alliance has had conversations with the city, and there's been surveys done by graduate students that demonstrate strong public interest in putting that land into public ownership."
It's not uncommon to see dozens of cars in the parking lot on any given day in the winter, Peters said.
"It's extremely popular," he said. "I've seen 30-40 cars, and I've heard 70 cars have been seen up there, but that's anecdotal. From a beginning backcountry skiing standpoint, it's the only spot in Missoula. Snowbowl doesn't provide great access, and otherwise you're driving to Lolo. People are taking their kids up there to teach them backcountry skiing. People are learning up there. It's really becoming a spot that Missoulians treasure, so keeping it in public hands is best."
Peters said his organization reached out via email to the prospective buyer, who he described as a physician from Utah.
"He said he's been approached by several groups and he's willing to work with us to provide some sort of public access, but what that is remains to be seen," Peters said. "We're heartened by the potential willingness of any opportunity to continue public access."
The organization understands that the property is private land, Peters said.
"We are certainly respectful of Bruce's right to sell it and we understand it's private land and we've been able to use it at the generosity of the current owner," he said. "And it's certainly within the rights of whoever buys it to close it off. But we think it would be a real shame for the public. We're certainly not looking to bash the guy coming in. We're not looking to bash Bruce either. We want the best thing for the community."
Missoula County voters approved a $15 million open space bond in 2018, and Peters and his group have been hoping that some of that money would be used for the Marshall Mountain parcel.
"We certainly thought this would be a good opportunity to use some of that money," he said.
John Stegmaier, the incoming executive director of MTB Missoula, said they've already gathered nearly 2,000 signatures on an online petition that urges the seller and the buyer to consider an alternative.
Another prospective buyer has submitted a signed backup offer, Stegmaier said. That person is a member of the mountain biking community and has indicated to MTB Missoula that they would keep the land open to the public until a long-term solution can be achieved.
"We've launched a (public relations) campaign as of yesterday evening in an attempt to dissuade the prospective buyer from acquiring and privatizing Marshall Mountain," Stegmaier told the Missoulian. "Our goal is to see it transition to a public land manager and become a community recreation site in perpetuity. The number of signatures gathered in the past 15 hours suggests there's broad support towards this goal."
Stegmaier said his organization also understands that a sale of private land is perfectly reasonable.
"We acknowledge that there's nothing wrong with that and it's completely within the rights of the landowner and within the rights of somebody interested in buying it," he said. "There's nothing we object to on moral grounds, but our interest in the moment is a strong sense that the plan of the current buyer under contract, his intention would make it more or less impossible for it to become a community park and recreation site, if you will."
Stegmaier noted that the Missoula Parks and Recreation Department hosts kids' mountain bike skills camps at Marshall Mountain every year, called the Zootown Derailleurs. His organization has built trails on the mountain and there have been nationally recognized races and events in the past.
"Because it's going to be a private home, I can't imagine a person would want that level of public use right out their door," he said. "Because of that being the likely outcome, there was some hand-wringing late last week and another signed offer came in from someone who would like to hold the property and keep it open until a public agency can step up and acquire it."
Everyone is grateful that Doering has allowed public use of the land, Stegmaier said.
"Our campaign is a respectful plea to the prospective buyer and seller to let go of their deal in favor of the backup offer which would lead to a public outcome," he said. "That offer is from an individual who is affiliated with us in the community of mountain bikers, someone who has let our board members and staff know this is the action he's taken. So we felt like it was time to take a position and we hope to demonstrate to the seller and the buyer how consequential this whole thing is."
Peters, with Montana Backcountry Alliance, confirmed that his organization is aware of the backup offer and believes that transaction would be best for public access.
Grant Carlton is the city's open space program manager. He confirmed to the Missoulian that the city made an offer to purchase Marshall Mountain's lower portion from Doering in 2019.
"Our offer was quite a bit lower than the asking price," Carlton said. "We had the property appraised and then offered the appraised value, but that didn't meet the owner's bottom line."
Carlton declined to give the city's exact offer price. Doering, the property owner, did not return a call seeking comment on Tuesday.
The money to purchase the land would have come from the 2018 open space bond, Carlton said.
"As our population grows and our city changes, creating new and innovative open space opportunities becomes increasingly important," Carlton said. "Marshall Mountain is a legacy, right? A lot of people grew up skiing there, and now our Zootown Derailleurs use it and with all the investments in trails, it's a piece of Missoula history. It's got a lot of opportunities for open space amenities, including expanding the trails and securing and expanding the open space system through a really cool property."
The city isn't going to get involved in the efforts by the local recreation groups, Carlton said.
"We aren't in the business of interfering with private contracts," he said. "I have talked to the prospective buyer to build a good working relationship. I'm definitely working to ensure there's some public access on Marshall Mountain."