It was just another evening in Missoula's Rattlesnake neighborhood on Thursday, complete with a pair of bears hanging out in a Ponderosa pine tree to draw a small crowd on the street below.
A loaded bear trap was waiting below the tree near some apple trees, ready for whenever the adult black bear and her cub decided to mosey down. In the meantime, a few families met on the closed street off Rattlesnake Drive to watch the bears napping as the cloudy evening wound down.
Katie Deuel and Kintla Thomas rode their bikes to the scene to enjoy the wildlife. Deuel said there's plenty of bear activity in the area; bears had been tampering with their trash cans earlier that day.
"In my experience, they've never been threatening," Deuel said.
Even for the Rattlesnake neighborhood, which has a few known family groups and a few lone bears feeding on apples, according to MissoulaBears.org, the sleepy bruin sighting was not taken for granted.
"It's an amazing experience," Deuel said. "To me, it's just a gift."
Bert Marsden said he had seen the bear and cub in recent weeks a few blocks away.
"I'd rather see a bear than a mountain lion," he said.